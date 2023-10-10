College Football Breece Hall, Davante Adams, Chet Holmgren mimic Shedeur Sanders' watch flex Updated Oct. 10, 2023 3:27 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Shedeur Sanders has clearly cemented himself as a top-tier college quarterback. But while the younger Sanders has been Colorado's best player through a 4-2 start to the season, he has been much more than that.

Following in the footsteps of his famous father and coach, Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders has displayed his own strength as a growing icon on the sports scene.

Earlier this season, he took the sports world by storm when flexing his watch during his father's postgame handshake with Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell, who had personally criticized Deion Sanders in the days leading up to the game.

Shedeur Sanders has continued the watch flex celebration in the weeks since, and it has started to catch on across sports. Despite a narrow win over 1-5 Arizona State on Saturday, a game that apparently frustrated both the quarterback and his Hall of Fame father, the younger Sanders was still all smiles when flexing his $70,000 watch at the Sun Devils' student section after the 27-24 victory.

That celebration is becoming increasingly common across sports. In the days since Shedeur Sanders' latest win and celebration, several top NFL players and even a young NBA star have copied it.

Jets running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Garrett Wilson both did what is being referred to as "The Shedeur" while walking off the field after a win against the Broncos in Denver, just down the road from the Sanders' home base in Boulder.

Star Raiders wideout Davante Adams also hit the pose while walking into the stadium to face his old Packers squad on Monday Night Football.

And Oklahoma City Thunder player Chet Holmgren even did it in the midst of an NBA preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs and fellow highly-touted draft pick Victor Wembanyama.

Not to be outdone, "Big Noon Kickoff" co-host Mark Ingram has been frequently hitting the pose before and during the live FOX Sports college football pregame show:

Ingram and his colleagues can next be seen in action when "Big Noon Kickoff" heads to South Bend on Saturday ahead of a pivotal ranked matchup between the No. 10 USC Trojans and rival No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

