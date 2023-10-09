College Football
Deion Sanders on Shedeur Sanders being the most sacked QB: 'He's sick of it'
Published Oct. 9, 2023 6:14 p.m. ET

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes defeated Arizona State on Saturday thanks in large part to another big-time performance from the team's star quarterback — and Deion's son — Shedeur Sanders.

While Coach Prime was happy to come away with a win, he was upset at his team's overall performance.

"Wonderful win, but we played like hot garbage, and I’m trying to figure it out," Sanders said. "I’m sick of this. We’re better than this."

Sanders specifically called out the defensive pressure Shedeur was constantly facing, which contributed to the junior QB being visibly frustrated throughout the game.

"He's mad," Sanders said. "He's upset with the way this looks. He's upset with the way it's going. He's upset with hit after hit after hit. You think he's happy, being the most sacked guy in college football? He's still doing what he's capable of doing. He's sick of it."

Deion Sanders and Colorado rally to beat Arizona State

Shedeur finished the game 26-of-42 for 239 yards and a score, but he was sacked five times in the win. He delivered in the clutch late in the game, leading a five-play, 50-yard drive, which resulted in a game-winning field goal.

"Every drive is key. He always does this," Deion Sanders said of Shedeur. "You see it every week, this ain't new for him. You've seen this every week. We've seen him do this every week. It's like we wait for him to put on his cape and do what he does. That's what he does every week. You guys should be accustomed to it by now."

Through six games this season, Shedeur has thrown for 2,020 yards, which leads all FBS signal-callers. He is completing 72.7% of his passes and has added 16 touchdowns through the air, which is tied for third in the nation. 

Despite his impressive stat line, protecting Sanders has been an ongoing issue for the Buffaloes this season. He has been sacked 30 times, which is the most of any quarterback in the country, and four more than any other signal-caller.

Sanders and the Buffaloes are set to host Stanford at 10 p.m. ET Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

