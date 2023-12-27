College Football 2024-25 College Football odds: Michigan drops on oddsboard Updated Jan. 25, 2024 11:59 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2023-24 College Football Playoff is in the books — congrats, Michigan — and now it's time to look ahead to next season and its betting odds.

Michigan entered the season at +800 to win the title, which means eight out of the last nine CFP champions opened at less than +1000 odds. LSU in 2019, which opened +2500, is the lone exception.

Sportsbooks have already dropped national title lines for the upcoming season. And big news out of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, as well as out of Ann Arbor, Michigan, have the odds in a state of flux.

RELATED: Harbaugh agrees to become Chargers coach

Michigan is not the favorite next season, despite winning it all. Wolverines stars J.J. McCarthy and Blake Corum both declared for the NFL Draft, and the program lost its coach.

Conversely, UM rival Ohio State received a boost when stars JT Tuimoloau and TreVeyon Henderson announced they're staying in school.

The Washington Huskies, who finished second to the Wolverines, fell from +6000 to +10000 after coach Kalen DeBoer replaced Nick Saban at Alabama.

Let's dive into the odds for the top teams at FanDuel Sportsbook:*

Georgia Bulldogs: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Ohio State Buckeyes: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Texas Longhorns: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Alabama Crimson Tide: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Oregon Ducks: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

LSU Tigers: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Michigan Wolverines: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Ole Miss Rebels: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Florida State Seminoles: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Penn State Nittany Lions: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

* odds as of 1/25/2024

The odds moved with the news of Nick Saban's retirement at Alabama.

The odds for the Crimson Tide went from +550 to +1000 upon the Saban news, and now sit at +1100.

Alabama fell from second to fourth on the odds list.

Let's take a deeper look at the five current favorites, plus what to know about each team, as the CFP is set to expand to 12 teams next season.

GEORGIA BULLDOGS

2023-24 finish: Beat Florida State 63-3, Capital One Orange Bowl

2024-25 title odds: +300

What to know for next season: Top quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola flipping to Nebraska hurts. But at talent-rich Georgia, it's a minor flesh wound at worst as the Bulldogs continue to stock the roster with four- and five-star players. The Bulldogs offset the loss to Raiola by nabbing Florida running back Trevor Etienne in the portal. Etienne, who has run for 1,472 yards in two seasons for the Gators, is the younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. Also, QB Carson Beck announced he would return for his fifth season after throwing for 3,738 yards and 22 touchdowns. Coach Kirby Smart is bringing in the top recruiting class (29 commits), including the No. 1 cornerback (Ellis Robinson IV) and No. 1 linebacker (Justin Williams), according to 247Sports.

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

2023-24 finish: Lost to Missouri 14-3, Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

2024-25 title odds: +550

What to know for next season: The Buckeyes got a huge boost when stars JT Tuimoloau and TreVeyon Henderson put the NFL on hold and stayed in Columbus. That helps ease the pain of Ohio State losing three in a row to rival Michigan. Then, starting quarterback Kyle McCord transferred to Syracuse. Freshman Lincoln Kienholz, five-star recruit Air Noland and Devin Brown are expected to compete for the starting job during camp. The Buckeyes restocked the shelves with the nation's No. 4 recruiting class, including five different five-star recruits, tops in the nation. The gem of the recruiting class is receiver Jeremiah Smith, the nation's No. 1 recruit. Williams has the third-highest recruiting score for a Buckeyes signee, behind quarterbacks Quinn Ewers (who transferred to Texas) and Terrelle Pryor. The Buckeyes did get bad news on the recruiting front when receiver Jeremiah McClellan flipped his commitment to Oregon.

Nick Saban retiring after 17 seasons with Alabama

TEXAS LONGHORNS

2023-24 finish: Lost to Washington 37-31, Allstate Sugar Bowl (CFP semifinals)

2024-25 title odds: +750

What to know for next season: Texas is in great shape because its quarterback room appears to be in great shape. But how long will it last? Sophomore QB Quinn Ewers will surely return to the fold next season after leading the Longhorns to a CFP berth this season, throwing for 3,161 yards, 21 touchdowns and just six interceptions in the process. However, his backup is no regular backup — it's Arch Manning, the top quarterback recruit in the country in 2023. Manning will be entering his sophomore season, while Ewers enters his junior year. Either the Longhorns will face a QB dilemma next season, or they will be set up nicely for years to come.

ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE

2023-24 finish: Lost to Michigan 27-20 (OT), Rose Bowl (CFP semifinals)

2024-25 title odds: +1000

What to know for next season: Saban's retirement will be felt across the college football landscape. Alabama quickly hired Washington's DeBoer, but the question is, how will Saban's retirement affect the Crimson Tide as Alabama had the fourth-ranked recruiting class, getting commitments from three five-star players — including QB Julian Sayin, the No. 2 prospect — and 12 four-stars. Five-star Jaylen Mbakwe is expected to move from quarterback to the secondary. Speaking of quarterback, starting QB Jalen Milroe is returning after finishing sixth in the voting for the Heisman Trophy. He was briefly benched last season but starred in the SEC Championship Game win over Georgia, earning MVP honors. A tough but favorable schedule — five top-20 opponents, but four of them come to Tuscaloosa — awaits, not to mention the crucial hiring of Saban's replacement.

OREGON DUCKS

2023-24 finish: Beat Liberty 45-6, Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

2024-25 title odds: +1200

What to know for next season: After coach Dan Lanning announced he was staying after Saban retired, the focus shifted to, will the Ducks have a quarterback controversy next season? Probably not, but both Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel and UCLA QB Dante Moore transferred to Oregon after the season. Gabriel started 24 regular-season games for the Sooners over the past two seasons, completing 66% of his passes and throwing for 6,828 yards, 55 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. It will be his sixth year playing college football after he spent three years at UCF and two at OU. Moore started nine games as a freshman for UCLA, completing 53.5% of his passes for 1,610 yards, 11 TDs and nine INTs.

