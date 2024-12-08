College Football
College Football Playoff bracket: Oregon, Georgia, Boise State, ASU secure top seeds
College Football Playoff bracket: Oregon, Georgia, Boise State, ASU secure top seeds

Updated Dec. 8, 2024 2:07 p.m. ET

The inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff bracket is set.

The Oregon Ducks, sitting at 13-0 overall and fresh off a win over Penn State in the Big Ten Championship Game, secured the No. 1 overall seed in the playoff. 

There was a big shakeup following Georgia's win over Texas in the SEC title game as the Bulldogs claimed the No. 2 seed in the bracket.

The Boise State Broncos, who defeated UNLV in the Mountain West title game, hold the No. 3 seed, while Arizona State, the Big 12 champion, own the No. 4 seed.

Here is a look at what the CFP bracket looks like:

FIRST-ROUND BYES

1.  Oregon: Bye (would then play the winner of 8. Ohio State vs. 9. Tennessee)

2. Georgia: Bye (would then play the winner of 7. Notre Dame vs. 10. Indiana)

3. Boise State: Bye (would then play the winner of 6. Penn State vs. 11. SMU)

4. Arizona State: Bye (would then play the winner of 5. Texas vs. 12. Clemson)

FIRST-ROUND MATCHUPS

5. Texas vs. 12. Clemson

6. Penn State vs. 11. SMU

7. Notre Dame vs. 10. Indiana

8. Ohio State vs. 9. Tennessee

FIRST TWO TEAMS OUT
Alabama
Miami (Fla.)

Now that the 12-team College Football Playoff bracket is set, here is a look at the final CFP rankings:

1. Oregon
2. Georgia
3. Texas
4. Penn State
5. Notre Dame 
6. Ohio State
7. Tennessee
8. Indiana
9. Boise State
10. SMU
11. Alabama
12. Arizona State
13. Miami (Fla.)
14. Ole Miss
15. South Carolina
16. Clemson
17. BYU
18. Iowa State
19. Missouri
20. Illinois
21. Syracuse
22. Army
23. Colorado
24. UNLV
25. Memphis

College Football
