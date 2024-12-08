College Football College Football Playoff bracket: Oregon, Georgia, Boise State, ASU secure top seeds Updated Dec. 8, 2024 2:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff bracket is set.

The Oregon Ducks , sitting at 13-0 overall and fresh off a win over Penn State in the Big Ten Championship Game, secured the No. 1 overall seed in the playoff.

There was a big shakeup following Georgia 's win over Texas in the SEC title game as the Bulldogs claimed the No. 2 seed in the bracket.

The Boise State Broncos , who defeated UNLV in the Mountain West title game, hold the No. 3 seed, while Arizona State , the Big 12 champion, own the No. 4 seed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is a look at what the CFP bracket looks like:

FIRST-ROUND BYES

1. Oregon : Bye (would then play the winner of 8. Ohio State vs. 9. Tennessee )

2. Georgia : Bye (would then play the winner of 7. Notre Dame vs. 10. Indiana )

3. Boise State : Bye (would then play the winner of 6. Penn State vs. 11. SMU)

4. Arizona State : Bye (would then play the winner of 5. Texas vs. 12. Clemson )

FIRST-ROUND MATCHUPS

5. Texas vs. 12. Clemson

6. Penn State vs. 11. SMU

7. Notre Dame vs. 10. Indiana

8. Ohio State vs. 9. Tennessee

FIRST TWO TEAMS OUT

Alabama

Miami (Fla.)

Now that the 12-team College Football Playoff bracket is set, here is a look at the final CFP rankings:

1. Oregon

2. Georgia

3. Texas

4. Penn State

5. Notre Dame

6. Ohio State

7. Tennessee

8. Indiana

9. Boise State

10. SMU

11. Alabama

12. Arizona State

13. Miami (Fla.)

14. Ole Miss

15. South Carolina

16. Clemson

17. BYU

18. Iowa State

19. Missouri

20. Illinois

21. Syracuse

22. Army

23. Colorado

24. UNLV

25. Memphis

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football

share