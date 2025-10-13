Big Ten Power Rankings: Indiana Skyrockets, Michigan and Penn State Tumble

What a stunning weekend in the Big Ten.

Not only did No. 7 Indiana upset No. 3 Oregon on the road with as impressive a performance as there’s been this season. Not only did unranked USC dominate No. 15 Michigan in the trenches to secure a massive victory for embattled head coach Lincoln Riley. Not only did No. 1 Ohio State build an early 20-point lead over No. 17 Illinois and cruise to another dominant win.

But Northwestern — Northwestern!!! — toppled Penn State at Beaver Stadium to prompt the Sunday afternoon firing of Nittany Lions’ head coach James Franklin, who will be paid the second-largest buyout in college football history. Franklin was one of three FBS coaches to be dismissed on the same day as the coaching carousel rocketed into gear.

For a top-to-bottom look at the league, here’s a fresh batch of Big Ten Power Rankings:

The Top 10

Result: 34-16 road win over No. 17 Illinois

With all due respect to Illinois, which remains a very capable football team under head coach Bret Bielema, this game was over before halftime. The 17-yard receiving touchdown for tailback Bo Jackson with 3:48 remaining in the second quarter pushed Ohio State’s lead to 20 points — a margin insurmountable for probably every school in the country given how miserly the Buckeyes’ defense has been so far this season, let alone an Illinois team that, while talented, was also facing a significant talent deficit.

Through six games, the Buckeyes have still not surrendered a touchdown in the first half as defensive coordinator Matt Patricia’s unit remains atop the country in scoring defense (6.8 points per game) and is now tied for fourth in total defense (229 yards per game). Ohio State forced three turnovers against the Illini — including an interception of quarterback Luke Altmyer, who hadn’t tossed one all season, on Illinois’ first possession — and also stopped them twice on fourth down. The run defense was particularly impressive by only allowing 47 yards on 27 attempts for a miniscule average of 1.7 yards per carry, aided by six tackles for loss.

At 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the Big Ten, an undefeated regular season seems well within reach for head coach Ryan Day now that none of Ohio State’s remaining opponents are ranked.

Result: 30-20 road win over No. 3 Oregon

A confident, controlled performance from Indiana began to wobble early in the fourth quarter when standout quarterback Fernando Mendoza underthrew a pass that was intercepted by Oregon cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. and returned 35 yards for a touchdown, knotting the game at 20-20 and igniting the Autzen Stadium crowd. It was the kind of momentum-shifting play that might have doomed a lesser team with a lesser leader, especially on the road, but what happened next helped explain why head coach Curt Cignetti is so darn impressive.

Mendoza responded by leading a brilliant 12-play, 75-yard drive that drained more than six minutes off the clock and ended with a lovely back-shoulder touchdown to wide receiver Elijah Sarratt, who finished with eight catches for 121 yards, both game-high totals. And then the Hoosiers’ defense, coordinated by rising star Bryant Haines, a former strength and conditioning coach, generated back-to-back takeaways by twice intercepting Oregon quarterback Dante Moore to secure what was arguably the most impressive victory in college football this season.

Not since 1967 had the Hoosiers beaten a top-five opponent, and to do so in a venue where the Ducks were riding an 18-game winning streak — the longest active run in the nation entering Saturday’s game — made the end result even more impressive. Indiana proved its good enough and resilient enough to compete for a national title. What a wild thing to say.

Result: 30-20 home loss to No. 7 Indiana

Prior to Saturday, the season-long storyline surrounding Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, a former five-star recruit and transfer from UCLA, was one of patience, persistence and perseverance. Moore had made the difficult decision to watch and wait behind former Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel in 2024 — a campaign that included both a Big Ten Championship and the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff — before finally reemerging as a starting quarterback in this, his redshirt sophomore campaign.

Nearly everything about Moore’s first five games had been flawless: He’d thrown 14 touchdowns and only one interception, he’d completed at least 70% of his passes on four different occasions; he’d played with enough poise and moxie — especially on the road at Penn State — to vault himself into the discussion for best quarterback in the country. But the matchup with Indiana presented a different story, one that revolved mostly around discomfort, inconsistency and the absence of rhythm.

Moore completed 21 of 34 passes for just 186 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, both of which came in the fourth quarter, as the high-flying Ducks’ offense was limited to 267 total yards. As a team, Oregon only converted three times on 14 third-down tries and finished with six possessions of four plays or fewer, all of which ended with punts or turnovers.

The Ducks move forward with winnable games against Rutgers and Wisconsin before a difficult trip to Iowa on Nov. 8.

Result: 34-16 home loss to No. 1 Ohio State

Twice this season, Illinois has faced teams that are, unquestionably, among the upper echelon in the Big Ten and college football at large. Its first such game, against then-No. 19 Indiana, resulted in a humiliating 63-10 loss that left head coach Bret Bielema bewildered in his postgame news conference. The second such game, which took place Saturday against No. 1 Ohio State, ended with a significantly less embarrassing final scoreline, but still included a 20-0 deficit that reflected the gap between good teams and great ones.

Illinois’ first four offensive possessions against the Buckeyes produced one interception, one punt, one turnover on downs and one lost fumble as the game quickly spiraled out of reach. Those mistakes afforded Ohio State the opportunity to score two touchdowns and a field goal on drives that all measured 35 yards or shorter, a veritable death sentence for Illinois when facing an offense with so much talent.

The Illini responded after halftime by putting together an impressive 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that narrowed the margin to 10 points, but the Buckeyes reclaimed momentum with back-to-back scores in four minutes that broke the game open for good. Illinois’ inability to run the ball — 27 carries for 47 yards as a team — made the offense one-dimensional and put far too much pressure on quarterback Luke Altmyer, who was sacked four times and threw his first interception of the season.

Result: 31-13 home win over No. 15 Michigan

Given how comprehensively Illinois had pushed USC’s offensive and defensive lines around during a 34-32 win over the Trojans in late September — a game USC trailed 31-17 early in the fourth quarter — it was fair to wonder if Michigan, another Big Ten program known for imposing itself in the trenches, would be able to do the same on Saturday night. The answer, somewhat surprisingly, was a resounding "no" in a game when USC bucked its reputation as a finesse team to bully the Wolverines along the line of scrimmage.

Even without two starting offensive linemen and electric tailback Waymond Jordan, who dropped out in the first half with an ankle injury that reportedly required tight-rope surgery, the Trojans still gashed Michigan for 224 rushing yards and two touchdowns while averaging an impressive 6.2 yards per carry. Reserve tailback King Miller, a walk-on freshman, enjoyed the night of his life with 18 carries for 158 yards and one score — all while facing the nation’s seventh-best rushing defense — to balance an offense that also produced 265 yards and two additional scores through the air.

USC’s defense kept Michigan off the scoreboard from the 3:09 mark of the second quarter until the 9:17 mark of the fourth quarter. Head coach Lincoln Riley will now bring his 20th-ranked Trojans on the road for a showdown with No. 13 Notre Dame later this week.

Result: 38-19 home win over Rutgers

The situation for Washington appeared somewhat bleak on Friday night when the Huskies trailed Rutgers by 10 points at the end of the first quarter. But what unfolded across the rest of the evening was an absolute masterclass from quarterback Demond Williams Jr., one of the most exciting players in college football regardless of position.

Williams, a sophomore, completed 21 of 27 passes for 402 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while also rushing 13 times for a game-high 136 yards and two additional scores. He became the 16th player in FBS history to throw for at least 400 yards and rush for at least 100 yards in the same game, according to Washington, and was the first player to accomplish that feat in the last two years. His final tally of 538 total yards established a new school record.

"Demond Williams is a superstar," head coach Jedd Fisch said. "He is special."

Williams’ heroics helped Washington score 21 points in the third quarter to push ahead of the Scarlet Knights for good, securing the program’s fourth double-digit victory of the season.

A tricky two-game stretch against Michigan (road) and Illinois (home) begins this weekend when Washington, which probably deserves to be ranked in the AP Poll, travels to Ann Arbor for a nationally televised matchup (Noon ET Saturday on FOX).

Result: 34-31 road win over Maryland

There are two ways to view Nebraska’s victory at Maryland on Saturday afternoon, which required the Cornhuskers to score 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to escape SECU Stadium unscathed.

The first is that a program prone to shooting itself in the foot and inventing ways to lose close games in recent years executed very well down the stretch, scoring twice in the final 8 minutes and then forcing a turnover on downs in the waning seconds. Quarterback Dylan Raiola, who tied his career high with three interceptions, flashed enough resiliency to find wide receiver Dane Key for a 3-yard score with 1:08 remaining that gave him four passing touchdowns overall.

The other way to view Nebraska’s win, however, is through a significantly more pessimistic lens but one that is valid nonetheless. Twice the Cornhuskers squandered 10-point leads before falling behind late in the third quarter. Their offense only converted three times on seven third-down attempts. They lost the turnover battle, 3-0, and needed a frantic rally to keep their College Football Playoff dreams alive against an unranked, middling Big Ten opponent. But when everything was said and done, Nebraska still found a way to win. That’s what’s most important. And now the Cornhuskers, somewhat improbably, are 2-1 in one-score games so far this season.

Result: 31-13 road loss to USC

So much of the goodwill Michigan had accumulated in bouncing back from an early-season loss to then-No. 18 Oklahoma with impressive victories over Central Michigan (63-3), Nebraska (30-27) and Wisconsin (24-10) evaporated during an unsettling loss to USC.

The Wolverines’ offense, which had shown flashes of progress in recent weeks, especially at wide receiver, could only produce points once in its first six possessions on Saturday night. Star tailback Justice Haynes, the Alabama transfer who had rushed for at least 100 yards and one touchdown in each of Michigan’s opening five games, dropped out with a first-half injury and didn’t return. Quarterback Bryce Underwood, who had thrown for a career-high 270 yards and a touchdown last week against the Badgers, was limited to just 207 yards and tossed a costly red zone interception late in the third quarter.

Perhaps even more concerning was the performance of Michigan’s defense, which surrendered 224 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns to a Trojans’ offense that played most of the game without starting tailback Waymond Jordan, felled by an ankle injury. Entering Saturday night, the Wolverines had only allowed 197 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown over their previous three games combined.

Things won’t get any easier for Michigan this weekend when it hosts high-scoring Washington and high-flying quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who racked up 538 yards of total offense against Rutgers on Friday night.

Result: 37-0 road win over Wisconsin

Even with a hobbled quarterback, Iowa became the latest team to pick from whatever is left of Wisconsin’s carcass with a dominant, shutout victory at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday night. Quarterback Mark Gronowski entered as a game-time decision after injuring his knee during the Hawkeyes’ loss to then-No. 11 Indiana in late September. He wound up playing and completed 17 of 24 passes for 107 yards, no passing touchdowns and no interceptions, though he did add one score with his legs. Pedestrian as those numbers were, Gronowski gave his team more than enough to handle the Badgers on a night when Iowa led by 17 after the first quarter and its defense forced three turnovers in the first half.

The Hawkeyes pounded their way to 210 rushing yards and four touchdowns as a team — led by the 15 carries for 96 yards and one score from tailback Kamari Moulton — and scored points on all five trips to the red zone, including three touchdowns.

Iowa will now host wounded, spiraling Penn State on Saturday night in what should be a fascinating game following the firing of head coach James Franklin over the weekend. Four of the Hawkeyes’ remaining six games are at home.

Result: 27-20 home win over Purdue

For so much of head coach P.J. Fleck’s tenure at Minnesota, which dates to 2017, the Gophers have consistently fielded one of the more productive rushing offenses in the country. Their average national ranking in terms of yards per game from 2017-23 was 44th, and Minnesota peaked with two top-30 finishes in 2021 (27th) and 2022 (16th). But now, for the second straight season, Fleck’s group has drifted outside the top 100 nationally due in large part to turnover along the offensive line and injuries at the running back position. And so on Saturday night against Purdue, with its rushing offense sputtering once again, the Gophers leaned on their defense to secure the victory.

Star safety Koi Perich, an All-American in 2024, returned an interception 27 yards for a game-winning touchdown with 7:40 remaining to ensure last week’s embarrassing loss to No. 1 Ohio State didn’t bleed into a second straight defeat. Perich’s score came seven seconds after Minnesota quarterback Drake Lindsey threw a 4-yard touchdown to tight end Jameson Geers, disorienting the Boilermakers when it mattered most. Those touchdowns helped the Gophers offset a minus-194 discrepancy in total yards. Minnesota will now host No. 25 Nebraska on Friday night in a nationally televised game (8 p.m. ET on FOX).

The Rest

Result: 38-13 road win over Michigan State

Interim coach Tim Skipper challenged UCLA’s players to string together more than one eye-catching performance in an effort to avoid being labeled "one-hit wonders" following their upset of then-No. 7 Penn State earlier this month. The Bruins responded with another sterling effort in a comprehensive victory at Michigan State over the weekend, reeling off 38 consecutive points from the first quarter through the third en route to a blowout. Skipper’s group outgained the Spartans 418-253 in total yards and finished with an advantage of nearly 13 minutes in time of possession. UCLA is now one of eight teams tied at 2-1 in the conference standings.

Result: 22-21 road win over Penn State

Prior to Saturday, more than a decade had passed since Northwestern’s last victory at Beaver Stadium in 2014, which happened to be Penn State’s first season under head coach James Franklin. The Wildcats pounced on a rudderless, directionless opponent by building early leads of 3-0 and 10-7 before roaring back with two fourth-quarter scores that proved too much for the Nittany Lions to overcome. A 9-yard touchdown run by tailback Caleb Komolafe with 4:51 remaining capped his team’s 12-play, 75-yard drive that finally broke Penn State’s will. Northwestern has now won three straight games for the first time since late in the 2023 campaign.

Result: 34-31 home loss to Nebraska

The Terrapins erased two separate 10-point deficits during Saturday’s game to take an eventual 31-24 lead with 6:40 remaining in the third quarter when defensive back Dontay Joyner returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown. It was one of three picks snagged by Maryland’s defense on an afternoon when head coach Mike Locksley’s team won the turnover battle 3-0. But the defense couldn’t hold forever, and eventually Nebraska mounted two fourth-quarter scoring drives of 80-plus yards to surge in front for good. The Terrapins have now dropped two in a row after beginning the season with four straight wins.

Result: 22-21 home loss to Northwestern

One week after losing to UCLA as 25.5-point favorites in the Rose Bowl, the Nittany Lions reached the unquestioned nadir of head coach James Franklin’s tenure by falling to Northwestern at home despite being favored by more than three touchdowns. Penn State only produced 274 yards of total offense and turned the ball over twice in a game it led 21-16 past the midway point of the fourth quarter. To make matters worse, quarterback Drew Allard exited late in the game with what Franklin later described as a season-ending injury. The Nittany Lions, whose College Football Playoff hopes are now extinguished, responded by firing Franklin on Sunday afternoon in a stunning move that will require them to pay a buyout reportedly worth close to $50 million.

Result: 38-19 road loss to Washington

Despite the challenges that come with making a cross-country trip on a short week, Rutgers looked like the fresher team while building leads of 10-0 and 13-7 in the first half against Washington on Friday night. But the same defensive woes that have plagued the Scarlet Knights in high-scoring losses to Iowa (38-28) and Minnesota (31-28) resurfaced down the stretch as the Huskies exploded for 21 points in the third quarter and seven more in the fourth. Head coach Greg Schiano’s group has now sunk to 89th nationally in total defense (385.3 yards per game) and 94th in scoring defense (27.5 points per game) after ranking among the top 35 in both categories as recently as 2023.

Result: 38-13 home loss to UCLA

The problem for second-year head coach Jonathan Smith, who took over Michigan State ahead of the 2024 campaign after winning 25 games over his final three seasons at Oregon State, is that signs of legitimate progress are becoming harder and harder to find. The Spartans have now lost nine of 11 conference games dating to last season and will face an uphill battle to achieve bowl eligibility given a relatively difficult remaining schedule that includes games against No. 3 Indiana (away), Michigan (home) and Iowa (away). Starting quarterback Aidan Chiles, who followed Smith from Oregon State to East Lansing, dropped out of Saturday’s game with 11:12 remaining in the third quarter and did not return. His status moving forward is unclear.

17. Purdue (2-4 overall, 0-3 Big Ten)

Result: 27-20 road loss to Minnesota

The Boilermakers were tied with Minnesota, 20-20, near the midway point of the fourth quarter when quarterback Ryan Browne tossed an ill-fated interception that was returned for a touchdown by Gophers’ safety Koi Perich. It was Purdue’s third interception of the game and gave Minnesota a second touchdown in the span of seven seconds, with the Gophers having scored on offense just before Browne threw the pick. Head coach Barry Odom’s team outgained Minnesota by nearly 200 total yards but couldn’t overcome four penalties and nine turnovers. Purdue still has not beaten an opponent from the power conferences this season, with its only wins coming against Ball State and Southern Illinois.

Result: 37-0 home loss to Iowa

At this point, following four consecutive double-digit losses and a sub-.500 record across two-plus seasons as Wisconsin’s head coach, it’s difficult to see a way forward for Luke Fickell. The Badgers are regressing on both sides of the ball: On offense, where Fickell changed coordinators before the season, they’ve plummeted to 131st in scoring (15.5 points per game) and 129th overall (292.5 yards per game). On defense, which was always one of the program’s calling cards during previous regimes, the Badgers are now tied for 58th in scoring (22.7 points per game) and 34th overall (317 yards per game). Fickell acknowledged the reality of his situation after Saturday’s loss.

"Well, that’s as low as it can be," Fickell said. "I apologize. I apologize to our guys to not be ready, to not have them ready. I’m dumbfounded in a lot of ways. But that’s my job."

Michael Cohen covers college football and college basketball for FOX Sports. Follow him at @Michael_Cohen13.