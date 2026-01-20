Who is Charlie Becker? What to Know About Emerging Indiana Hoosiers Receiver

For the first time in the history of college football, the Indiana Hoosiers are on the mountaintop.

Beating Miami in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night, 27-21, Indiana capped off a perfect, 16-0 season with a wire-to-wire victory. One of the standouts? Sophomore wide receiver Charlie Becker, who finished with four receptions for 65 yards and came down with a pair of pivotal, acrobatic fourth quarter catches that moved the sticks on a pair of eventual scoring drives for Indiana: a fourth-and-5 at the Hurricanes' 37-yard line with 11:28 remaining and the other coming on a third-and-7 at the Hoosiers' own 48-yard line with 3:06 remaining.

Who is Charlie Becker? Here's what to know about the emerging Hoosiers wide receiver.

How was Charlie Becker recruited?

Becker, who grew up in Nashville, Tennessee, was a three-star recruit who committed to Indiana in 2023 for the Hoosiers' 2024 recruiting class.

What did Charlie Becker do in 2024?

Becker barely played in his 2024 freshman campaign, racking up zero receptions and a three-yard rushing touchdown.

What did Becker do in the 2025 regular season?

In the regular season (12 games), Becker totaled 20 receptions for 389 yards and two touchdowns. Then, in the Big Ten Championship Game against Ohio State, Becker reeled in six receptions for 126 yards — highlighted by 51- and 33-yard catches — en route to the Hoosiers winning the Big Ten for the first time since 1967.

What did Becker do in the College Football Playoff?

Becker reeled in a touchdown in each of Indiana's first two playoff games: a 21-yard score against Alabama in the Rose Bowl and a 36-yard score against Oregon in the Peach Bowl before his four-catch performance against Miami.

In total, Becker totaled 34 receptions for 679 yards (a Big Ten-high 20.0 yards per reception) and four touchdowns this season.

Charlie Becker's future

With leading receivers Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr. likely declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, Becker projects to be the Hoosiers' No. 1 wide receiver in the spring.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!