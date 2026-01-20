Everything to Know About Duke QB Darian Mensah Transfer Portal Controversy

Well, here we are — again.

Just two weeks after Demond Williams Jr. got into a dispute with the Washington Huskies regarding the quarterback signing a new NIL deal to stay with the program and then, days later, entering the transfer portal, quarterback Darian Mensah and the Duke Blue Devils appear to find themselves in the same predicament.

Here's everything you need to know about the unfolding situation between Mensah and the Blue Devils:

Who is Darian Mensah?

Mensah, who turns 21 later this month, spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Tulane from 2023-24. After redshirting the 2023 season, Mensah was the Green Wave's starting quarterback in 2024, with Mensah totaling 2,723 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and a 166.7 passer rating in 13 games, while completing 65.9% of his passes. Mensah's passer rating and completion percentage led the American Conference; he transferred to Duke for the 2025 season.

This season (14 games), Mensah totaled 3,973 passing yards, 34 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and a 153.6 passer rating, while completing 66.8% of his passes. Mensah's passing yards and passing touchdowns led the ACC. While Duke finished 9-5 overall, it managed to win the ACC Championship, knocking off then-No. 20 Virginia.

What happened?

Mensah reportedly signed an NIL deal in the ballpark of $4 million per season for two years to transfer to Duke in July 2025. He then expressed a desire to honor that contract in December.

What followed?

On Jan. 16, Mensah posted to X that he was entering the transfer portal.

"I'm forever grateful for Duke and the coaching staff. Thank you Duke family for everything. This wasn’t an easy decision, but after talking with my family, I believe it's in my best interest to enter the transfer portal," Mensah posted.

What action is Duke taking?

On Jan. 20, Duke sued Mensah.

"Mensah reversed course, informed Duke that he would seek a transfer, and issued a public farewell," the lawsuit reads, according to ESPN. "In so doing, he repudiated the contract. He proposes now to move onto another collegiate institution and act as if his obligations to Duke University do not exist. None of these facts can be disputed. But contracts mean something."

The lawsuit also reads that Mensah broke his NIL agreement by "disclosing its monetary terms, seeking to license his NIL in football and to another collegiate institution, seeking his enrollment at another institution, initiating contact with admissions or athletics staff at another institution, failing to notify Duke University if he is contacted by another institution or its representatives, and/or acting in way that has now harmed his image and the image of Duke University by ignoring the terms and conditions [of his contract]."

With that said, Duke was denied a request for a temporary restraining order that would prevent Mensah from entering the transfer portal, with the quarterback likely to enter the portal on Jan. 21. Subsequently, a different judge "will rule on Duke's request for relief that would prevent Mensah from enrolling at another school, playing at another school and licensing his name, image and likeness to another school," per ESPN.

Where could Mensah go?

There has been consistent reporting and speculation that Mensah will join the Miami Hurricanes, who reached this season's College Football Playoff National Championship and are losing starting quarterback Carson Beck, should he be cleared to enter the portal. Each of Miami's last two starting quarterbacks were attained in the transfer portal: Beck in 2025 and Cam Ward in 2024.

What happened to Williams and Washington?

Williams reportedly signed a $4 million NIL contract to return to Washington on Jan. 2. Then, on Jan, 6, the quarterback announced that he was entering the portal, likely with a "do not contact" tag. While the Huskies appeared poised to file a lawsuit, Williams later reversed course and remained at Washington.