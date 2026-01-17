College Football
Duke QB Darian Mensah Enters Transfer Portal, Reversing Plan To Return
College Football

Duke QB Darian Mensah Enters Transfer Portal, Reversing Plan To Return

Published Jan. 17, 2026 2:18 p.m. ET

Duke quarterback Darian Mensah says he's entering his name into the transfer portal, reversing an original announcement that he would return after leading the Blue Devils to the ACC title.

Mensah announced his plan on social media on Friday afternoon, hours before the transfer-portal window was set to close.

"I’m forever grateful for Duke and the coaching staff," Mensah said. "Thank you Duke family for everything. This wasn’t an easy decision, but after talking with my family, I believe it’s in my best interest to enter the transfer portal."

Mensah and Duke announced his return in December, coming between the Blue Devils' overtime win against Virginia for the ACC title and their Sun Bowl win against Arizona State.

Mensah, who transferred from Tulane, is second in the Bowl Subdivision ranks with 3,937 yards passing and tied for second with 34 touchdown passes against six interceptions.

College football changed its calendar this year to have only one transfer portal window, with the 15-day period running from Jan. 2 through Friday as the final day for most players to enter their names. In previous years, there was one transfer portal window in December and a second one in April.

Last fall, Mensah was one of the top quarterbacks to change addresses through the transfer portal. He left a Green Wave team that was in contention for a College Football Playoff bid until late last season to play for the Blue Devils, a program that was coming off a nine-win season in its first run under Manny Diaz at the time.

Mensah spent two years at Tulane, redshirting in 2023 before taking over as the starter for Duke last year. Mensah arrived in Durham as the 247Sports’ No. 7 quarterback transfer nationally, behind only a few notable names like UCLA’s Nico Iamaleava, Miami (Fla.)’s Carson Beck and Oklahoma’s John Mateer

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
Duke Blue Devils
Atlantic Coast
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: CFP Title Game Betting Report: Miami-Indiana 'Culminates Craziness of this Season'

CFP Title Game Betting Report: Miami-Indiana 'Culminates Craziness of this Season'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2026 NFL Scores Image 2026 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports BettingWatch 49ers vs. Seahawks on FOX One Image Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks on FOX One
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes