College Football
AP Top 25: Oregon, Georgia, Ohio State on top ahead of first CFP rankings
College Football

AP Top 25: Oregon, Georgia, Ohio State on top ahead of first CFP rankings

Updated Nov. 3, 2024 2:50 p.m. ET

Oregon was the unanimous choice for No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, strengthening its bid for the top spot in the College Football Playoff selection committee's first rankings of the season.

The Ducks are No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the third straight week, and unanimous for the first time, following its 21-point road win against Michigan.

Georgia, which received one No. 1 vote last week, remained No. 2 after overcoming Carson Beck’s three interceptions and pulling away late to beat Florida.

Ohio State earned a one-spot promotion to No. 3 with its win at Penn State, the Buckeyes' eighth in a row in the series. No. 4 Miami (Fla.), which beat Duke, and No. 5 Texas, which was idle, each moved up a spot. Penn State, which had been in the top five in the previous four polls, slipped to No. 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CFP's expansion to 12 teams this season means losses by top teams to other top teams aren't a certain disqualifier in the race for the national championship. The CFP's first rankings of the season will be released Tuesday and updated weekly until the bracket is announced Dec. 8.

Tennessee held its place at No. 7 despite scuffling well into the fourth quarter against three-win Kentucky, winning 28-18.

Indiana jumped five spots to No. 8, its highest ranking since it was No. 7 in 2020 — and best in a non-pandemic season since the Hoosiers were No. 4 during their 1967 Rose Bowl season. The Hoosiers rolled past Michigan State, 47-10, on the road to go 9-0 for the first time in program history; every win this season has been by double digits.

No. 9 BYU and No. 10 Notre Dame were idle.

Dan Lanning on Oregon’s win over Michigan in Week 10 | CFB on FOX

Dan Lanning on Oregon’s win over Michigan in Week 10 | CFB on FOX

[RJ Young's Top 25: Ohio State, Indiana move up; Clemson falls]

SMU's 48-25 win over Pitt earned the Mustangs a promotion from No. 20 to No. 13 — the biggest upward movement this week. They haven't been ranked so high since they were No. 3 on Oct. 1, 1985, two years before the NCAA levied the "death penalty" that shut down the program in 1987 for egregious rules violations. The school also chose not to field a team in 1988.

Clemson and Iowa State, tied for No. 11 last week, took the biggest falls after losing at home. The Tigers plummeted eight spots to No. 19 with their 33-21 loss to Louisville. The Cyclones dropped six spots to No. 17 with their 23-22 loss to Texas Tech. Texas A&M, Kansas State and Pitt each fell five spots.

Army, at No. 18, has its highest ranking since it was No. 10 at midseason in 1960.

Boise State, at No. 12, has its best ranking since it was No. 8 in the 2011 final poll.

Big Ten, SEC, ACC: Who will be in the first 12-team CFP rankings? | BNK

Big Ten, SEC, ACC: Who will be in the first 12-team CFP rankings? | BNK

Indiana is ahead of Notre Dame for the first time since the final poll in 1979, when the Hoosiers were No. 19 and the Irish were unranked. The schools are separated by 200 miles in Indiana.

Vanderbilt's 17-7 win at Auburn allowed the Commodores to return to the poll, at No. 24, after a one-week absence.

Louisville, which had been ranked every week in September, is back at No. 25 following its upset at Clemson.

Illinois, 24th last week, saw its seven-week run in the Top 25 end with its 25-17 loss to Minnesota at home.

Missouri, which had been in the poll every week and as high as No. 6, dropped out after an open date. The Tigers hung on at No. 25 last week despite a 34-0 loss to Alabama.

SEC: 8 (Nos. 2, 5, 7, 11, 14, 15, 16, 24).

ACC: 5 (Nos. 4, 13, 19, 23, 25).

Big Ten: 4 (Nos. 1, 3, 6, 8).

Big 12: 4 (Nos. 9, 17, 21, 22).

American Athletic: 1 (No. 18).

Mountain West: 1 (No. 12).

Pac-12: 1 (No. 20).

Independent: 1 (No. 10).

Here's the full top 25:

1. Oregon
2. Georgia 
3. Ohio State
4. Miami (Fla.) 
5. Texas 
6. Penn State 
7. Tennessee 
8. Indiana 
9. BYU
10. Notre Dame 
11. Alabama
12. Boise State
13. SMU
14. LSU
15. Texas A&M
16. Ole Miss 
17. Iowa State
18. Army 
19. Clemson
20. Washington State
21. Colorado
22. Kansas State
23. Pitt
24. Vanderbilt
25. Louisville

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: College Football Playoff predictions: Joel Klatt's projected field, 27 teams in the mix

College Football Playoff predictions: Joel Klatt's projected field, 27 teams in the mix

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings2024 World Series Image 2024 World SeriesNFL Scores NFL Scores
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes