AP Top 25: Indiana Earns Highest Ranking In School History, Texas Rejoins
AP Top 25: Indiana Earns Highest Ranking In School History, Texas Rejoins

Published Oct. 12, 2025 2:30 p.m. ET

Indiana moved up to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday for its highest ranking in program history and Texas was among five teams entering the Top 25 after eight ranked teams, three of them previously unbeaten, lost over the weekend.

Ohio State and Miami (Fla.) remained the top two teams while the Hoosiers earned a four-spot promotion for their 10-point win at then-No. 3 Oregon. No. 4 Texas A&M and No. 5 Ole Miss traded places after the Aggies' 17-point home win over Florida and the Rebels' three-point home win over Washington State.

The Buckeyes strengthened their hold on No. 1 with a solid road win against then-No. 17 Illinois and received 50 first-place votes, 10 more than last week. Miami, which was idle, earned 13 first-place votes and Indiana got the other three.

Alabama moved up two spots to No. 6 and was followed by Texas Tech, Oregon, Georgia and LSU. Oregon dropped five spots and has its lowest ranking in 20 polls since it was No. 8 in September 2024.

Indiana’s groundbreaking run under second-year coach Curt Cignetti has been one of the biggest stories in college football since last season. The Hoosiers went into the Oregon game 0-46 on the road against top-five teams and, before Sunday, had never been ranked higher than No. 4. Their three first-place votes are their most in a poll since they got the same number when they were ranked No. 6 on Nov. 5, 1945.

Oklahoma plunged eight spots to No. 14 with its first loss, 23-6 to Texas. The Longhorns were the preseason No. 1 team, but a season-opening loss at Ohio State and Week 6 loss at Florida dropped them out of the Top 25. In beating the rival Sooners, they held a top-10 opponent without a touchdown for the first time since 1979 and re-entered the poll at No. 21.

Missouri, which started 5-0, fell two spots to No. 16 after its three-point home loss to Alabama.

Full top 25:

  1. Ohio State
  2. Miami (Fla.)
  3. Indiana
  4. Texas A&M
  5. Ole Miss
  6. Alabama
  7. Texas Tech
  8. Oregon
  9. Georgia
  10. LSU
  11. Tennessee
  12. Georgia Tech
  13. Notre Dame
  14. Oklahoma
  15. BYU
  16. Missouri
  17. Vanderbilt
  18. Virginia
  19. South Florida
  20. USC
  21. Texas
  22. Memphis
  23. Utah
  24. Cincinnati
  25. Nebraska

Conference call

Reporting by The Associated Press.

College Football
