Alabama vs. Texas Prediction, Odds, Picks

The No. 11 Texas Longhorns (1-0) are one-touchdown underdogs on Saturday, September 9 when they visit the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0).

Last time out, the Crimson Tide defeated the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders, with 56-7 being the final score. Last time out, the Longhorns defeated the Rice Owls, with 37-10 being the final score.

Here's everything you need to know about for the matchup between Texas and Alabama — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting analyst Sam Panayotovich.

Alabama vs. Texas Game Information & Odds

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: ESPN

Live boxscore on FOX Sports

Alabama vs Texas Betting Information updated as of September 8, 2023, 8:46 AM ET. Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline Alabama -7 (-113) -284 +228 54 -110 -110

Alabama vs. Texas Prediction

Pick ATS: Texas (+7)

Pick OU: Over (54)

Prediction: Alabama 29, Texas 26

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

This number feels light, doesn’t it?

Alabama was a three-touchdown favorite last year in Austin, and the Tide barely escaped with a last-minute 20-19 victory. I remember it vividly because I went to the game and forgot sunscreen. Temperatures hovered around 100 degrees on the field, and I looked like the Kool-Aid man for three whole days. It was not a pretty sight.

Anyways… I love it when Nick Saban’s teams are undervalued. Sure, they’re replacing Bryce Young , Jahmyr Gibbs and Will Anderson , among others, but the cupboard is never bare at Bama, and I’m higher on redshirt sophomore quarterback Jalen Milroe than most.

Texas has a mean defense, but I think the Tide will make the necessary adjustments at halftime and pull away late. It’s mostly about the number, though. You don’t get many chances to lay a touchdown with Alabama at home.

Roll Tide.

PICK: Alabama (-7) to win by more than 7 points

Alabama vs. Texas Betting Insights

Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the matchup is Crimson Tide 30, Longhorns 24.

The Crimson Tide have a 74.0% chance to collect the win in this meeting per the moneyline's implied probability. The Longhorns hold a 30.5% implied probability.

Alabama has covered once in one games with a spread this season.

Texas has put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this year.

Alabama vs. Texas: 2023 Stats Comparison

Alabama Texas Off. Points per Game (Rank) 56.0 (12) 37.0 (56) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 7.0 (16) 10.0 (28) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 0 (1) 0 (1) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 2 (26) 3 (7)

Alabama 2023 Key Players

Name Position Stats Jalen Milroe QB 194 YDS (72.2%) / 3 TD / 0 INT

48 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 48.0 RUSH YPG Isaiah Bond WR 5 REC / 76 YDS / 1 TD / 76.0 YPG Jermaine Burton WR 3 REC / 62 YDS / 1 TD / 62.0 YPG Amari Niblack TE 2 REC / 49 YDS / 1 TD / 49.0 YPG Kendrick Blackshire LB 4 TKL / 0.0 TFL Deontae Lawson LB 4 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK Jaylen Key DB 4 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD Chris Braswell LB 4 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK

Texas 2023 Key Players

Name Position Stats Quinn Ewers QB 260 YDS (63.3%) / 3 TD / 0 INT

12 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 12.0 RUSH YPG Jonathon Brooks RB 52 YDS / 0 TD / 52.0 YPG / 4.3 YPC

2 REC / 42 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 42.0 REC YPG Ja'Tavion Sanders TE 2 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD / 44.0 YPG Xavier Worthy WR 7 REC / 90 YDS / 0 TD / 90.0 YPG Ethan Burke DE 4 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK Jaylan Ford LB 5 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD David Gbenda LB 6 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK Malik Muhammad DB 5 TKL / 0.0 TFL

