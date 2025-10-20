2025 College Football Week 9 Buzz: Texas Tech's Behren Morton Still Day-to-Day
College football news is nonstop, and we're breaking it all down week by week this season.
Here's the latest on what's happening around college football entering Week 9:
Auburn to shake up QB room?
The Tigers appear headed for a change at quarterback amid their ongoing slump. Head coach Hugh Freeze announced Monday starter Jackson Arnold and backup Ashton Daniels will split reps in practice this week.
On the season, Arnold has accumulated 1,190 yards, five touchdowns and an interception, along with 100 carries for 261 yards and seven scores.
Auburn (3-4) has lost four straight games and faces Arkansas, which has lost its last five, on Saturday.
Texas Tech still eyeing Morton's status
After missing his first game of the season, Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton remains day-to-day, coach Joey McGuire said Monday.
Morton re-injured his knee in a win over Kansas on Oct. 11. The ailment made Morton a spectator for Texas Tech's 26-22 loss to Arizona State last Saturday, its first loss of the year. Backup Will Hammond, who's appeared in every game, will again get the start if Morton is unable to return to face Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Hammond made his first start in the Red Raiders' loss, finishing 22-of-37 for 157 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed 15 times for 47 yards and another score.
Purdue QB Browne likely out
Purdue head coach Barry Odom announced quarterback Ryan Browne is doubtful to play this week after injuring his left shoulder in a 19-0 loss to Northwestern over the weekend.
Browne went down on the first play of the second half, and did not return. He finished the game 5-of-10 for 31 yards.
While Browne did participate in Monday’s workouts, Purdue will likely be forced to turn to Malachi Singleton, who finished Saturday's game 11-of-20 for 187 yards and one interception while rushing 10 times for 20 yards.
Purdue (2-5) is in the midst of a five-game losing streak heading into Saturday's game against Rutgers.
