College Football
2025 College Football Week 9 Buzz: Texas Tech's Behren Morton Still Day-to-Day
College Football

2025 College Football Week 9 Buzz: Texas Tech's Behren Morton Still Day-to-Day

Updated Oct. 20, 2025 9:05 p.m. ET

College football news is nonstop, and we're breaking it all down week by week this season.

Here's the latest on what's happening around college football entering Week 9:

Auburn to shake up QB room?

The Tigers appear headed for a change at quarterback amid their ongoing slump. Head coach Hugh Freeze announced Monday starter Jackson Arnold and backup Ashton Daniels will split reps in practice this week.

On the season, Arnold has accumulated 1,190 yards, five touchdowns and an interception, along with 100 carries for 261 yards and seven scores.

Auburn (3-4) has lost four straight games and faces Arkansas, which has lost its last five, on Saturday.

Texas Tech still eyeing Morton's status

After missing his first game of the season, Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton remains day-to-day, coach Joey McGuire said Monday.

Morton re-injured his knee in a win over Kansas on Oct. 11. The ailment made Morton a spectator for Texas Tech's 26-22 loss to Arizona State last Saturday, its first loss of the year. Backup Will Hammond, who's appeared in every game, will again get the start if Morton is unable to return to face Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Hammond made his first start in the Red Raiders' loss, finishing 22-of-37 for 157 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed 15 times for 47 yards and another score.

Purdue QB Browne likely out

Purdue head coach Barry Odom announced quarterback Ryan Browne is doubtful to play this week after injuring his left shoulder in a 19-0 loss to Northwestern over the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Browne went down on the first play of the second half, and did not return. He finished the game 5-of-10 for 31 yards.

While Browne did participate in Monday’s workouts, Purdue will likely be forced to turn to Malachi Singleton, who finished Saturday's game 11-of-20 for 187 yards and one interception while rushing 10 times for 20 yards.

Purdue (2-5) is in the midst of a five-game losing streak heading into Saturday's game against Rutgers.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 College Football Rankings: Alabama, Vanderbilt Climb; Miami, Texas Tech Slide

2025 College Football Rankings: Alabama, Vanderbilt Climb; Miami, Texas Tech Slide

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes