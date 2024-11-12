College Football
2024 College Football odds Week 12: Lines, spreads for best games of the week
College Football

2024 College Football odds Week 12: Lines, spreads for best games of the week

Published Nov. 12, 2024 3:43 p.m. ET

It's time to dive into college football Week 12.

Let's check out the lines for some of the marquee matchups at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 12.

2024 College Football Week 12 Odds

(All times ET)

ADVERTISEMENT

FRIDAY, NOV. 15

UCLA @ Washington (9 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Washington -3.5 (Washington favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise UCLA covers)
Moneyline: Washington -162 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); UCLA +136 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 2:00 AM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
UCLA Bruins
UCLA
Washington Huskies
WASH

Houston @ Arizona (10:15 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: Arizona -1.5 (Arizona favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Houston covers)
Moneyline: Arizona -122 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.20 total); Houston +102 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 3:15 AM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Houston Cougars
HOU
Arizona Wildcats
ARIZ

SATURDAY, NOV. 16

No. 2 Ohio State @ Northwestern (noon, BTN)

Point spread: Ohio State -28.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 28.5 points, otherwise Northwestern covers)
Moneyline: No line available at DraftKings
Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 5:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
2
Ohio State Buckeyes
OSU
Northwestern Wildcats
NU

No. 23 Clemson @ No. 18 Pittsburgh (noon, ESPN)

Point spread: Clemson -10 (Clemson favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Pittsburgh covers)
Moneyline: Clemson -325 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.08 total); Pittsburgh +260 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 54 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 5:00 PM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
23
Clemson Tigers
CLEM
18
Pittsburgh Panthers
PITT

Utah @ No. 20 Colorado (noon, FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Colorado -10.5 (Colorado favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Utah covers)
Moneyline: Colorado -375 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.67 total); Utah +295 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $39.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 5:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Utah Utes
UTAH
20
Colorado Buffaloes
CU

Michigan State @ Illinois (2:30 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: Illinois -2.5 (Illinois favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Michigan State covers)
Moneyline: Illinois -135 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Michigan State +114 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Michigan State Spartans
MSU
Illinois Fighting Illini
ILL

Virginia @ No. 10 Notre Dame (3:30 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Notre Dame -22.5 (Notre Dame favored to win by more than 22.5 points, otherwise Virginia covers)
Moneyline: Notre Dame -2100 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.48 total); Virginia +1100 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 8:30 PM
NBC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Virginia Cavaliers
UVA
10
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
ND

Nebraska @ USC (4 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: USC -9 (USC favored to win by more than 9 points, otherwise Nebraska covers)
Moneyline: USC -340 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.94 total); Nebraska +270 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $37 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 9:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Nebraska Cornhuskers
NEB
USC Trojans
USC

Rutgers @ Maryland (6 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: No line available at DraftKings

Sat 11:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
RUTG
Maryland Terrapins
MD

No. 1 Oregon @ Wisconsin (7:30 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Oregon -14.5 (Oregon favored to win by more than 14.5 points, otherwise Wisconsin covers)
Moneyline: Oregon -575 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.74 total); Wisconsin +425 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 12:30 AM
NBC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
1
Oregon Ducks
ORE
Wisconsin Badgers
WIS

No. 7 Tennessee @ No. 11 Georgia (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Georgia -10 (Georgia favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Tennessee covers)
Moneyline: Georgia -375 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.67 total); Tennessee +295 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $39.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 12:30 AM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
7
Tennessee Volunteers
TENN
3
Georgia Bulldogs
UGA

Cincinnati @ No. 17 Iowa State (8 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Iowa State -8.5 (Iowa State favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Cincinnati covers)
Moneyline: Iowa State -325 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.08 total); Cincinnati +260 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 1:00 AM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cincinnati Bearcats
CIN
17
Iowa State Cyclones
IOWAST

No. 21 Washington State @ New Mexico (9:30 p.m, FS1)

Point spread: Washington State -12.5 (Washington State favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise New Mexico covers)
Moneyline: Washington State -535 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.87 total); New Mexico +400 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 72 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 2:30 AM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
21
Washington State Cougars
WSU
New Mexico Lobos
UNM


Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 Heisman Trophy odds: Travis Hunter new favorite, Cam Ward tumbles

2024 Heisman Trophy odds: Travis Hunter new favorite, Cam Ward tumbles

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL Scores
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes