College Football 2024 College Football odds Week 12: Lines, spreads for best games of the week Published Nov. 12, 2024 3:43 p.m. ET

It's time to dive into college football Week 12.

Let's check out the lines for some of the marquee matchups at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 12.

2024 College Football Week 12 Odds

(All times ET)

FRIDAY, NOV. 15

UCLA @ Washington (9 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Washington -3.5 (Washington favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise UCLA covers)

Moneyline: Washington -162 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); UCLA +136 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.60 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

Houston @ Arizona (10:15 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: Arizona -1.5 (Arizona favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Houston covers)

Moneyline: Arizona -122 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.20 total); Houston +102 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

SATURDAY, NOV. 16

No. 2 Ohio State @ Northwestern (noon, BTN)

Point spread: Ohio State -28.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 28.5 points, otherwise Northwestern covers)

Moneyline: No line available at DraftKings

Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

No. 23 Clemson @ No. 18 Pittsburgh (noon, ESPN)

Point spread: Clemson -10 (Clemson favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Pittsburgh covers)

Moneyline: Clemson -325 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.08 total); Pittsburgh +260 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 54 points scored by both teams combined

Utah @ No. 20 Colorado (noon, FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Colorado -10.5 (Colorado favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Utah covers)

Moneyline: Colorado -375 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.67 total); Utah +295 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $39.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

Michigan State @ Illinois (2:30 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: Illinois -2.5 (Illinois favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Michigan State covers)

Moneyline: Illinois -135 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Michigan State +114 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Virginia @ No. 10 Notre Dame (3:30 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Notre Dame -22.5 (Notre Dame favored to win by more than 22.5 points, otherwise Virginia covers)

Moneyline: Notre Dame -2100 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.48 total); Virginia +1100 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Nebraska @ USC (4 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: USC -9 (USC favored to win by more than 9 points, otherwise Nebraska covers)

Moneyline: USC -340 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.94 total); Nebraska +270 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Rutgers @ Maryland (6 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: No line available at DraftKings

No. 1 Oregon @ Wisconsin (7:30 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Oregon -14.5 (Oregon favored to win by more than 14.5 points, otherwise Wisconsin covers)

Moneyline: Oregon -575 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.74 total); Wisconsin +425 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 7 Tennessee @ No. 11 Georgia (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Georgia -10 (Georgia favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Tennessee covers)

Moneyline: Georgia -375 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.67 total); Tennessee +295 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $39.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Cincinnati @ No. 17 Iowa State (8 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Iowa State -8.5 (Iowa State favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Cincinnati covers)

Moneyline: Iowa State -325 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.08 total); Cincinnati +260 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 21 Washington State @ New Mexico (9:30 p.m, FS1)

Point spread: Washington State -12.5 (Washington State favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise New Mexico covers)

Moneyline: Washington State -535 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.87 total); New Mexico +400 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 72 points scored by both teams combined



