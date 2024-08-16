College Football 2024 College Football odds: Long-shot bets for Heisman, Doak Walker, and more Updated Aug. 16, 2024 2:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

By Will Hill

FOX Sports Betting Analyst

Summer is winding down, and the days are getting shorter as back-to-school season has finally arrived. But this time of the year also means football season, which also means betting on football.

With sports betting gaining popularity throughout the country, sportsbooks are constantly creating more markets for us to wager on the game we love.

I love betting on the awards market, so let’s take a look at my best bets for each category.

Jaxson Dart to win Heisman

This one is trendy but perhaps for good reason.

Dart is quarterbacking an Ole Miss team that comes into the 2024 season with lofty expectations and that is loaded with weapons.

After an impressive 23-touchdown, five-interception season last year, Dart gets an early, soft schedule. During that time, he'll be able to pad his stats against lesser opponents.

Games against Furman, Georgia Southern, Wake Forest, and Middle Tennessee will give the Ole Miss signal-caller a chance to stack wins in September while also lighting up the scoreboard.

That schedule also means a 10-win season is very possible for Ole Miss.

This would likely put them in the College Football Playoff, making Dart a very viable candidate to be in New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony come December.

PICK: Jaxson Dart to win Heisman (+1500)

Jordan James to win Doak Walker Award

The award for best running back has many talented candidates this season, but I have my eye on Jordan James of Oregon.

With just over 100 carries last year, James scored 11 touchdowns and averaged over seven yards per rush. Oregon plays perhaps the most anticipated game of the regular season on October 12, when the Ducks host Ohio State.

With a big game in the spotlight against the Buckeyes, James could catapult to the front of the race for this award.

PICK: Jordan James to win Doak Walker Award (+2500)

Tre Harris to win Biletnikoff Award

The Ole Miss receiver is a good bet for this award for the same reasons Jaxon Dart has a shot at the Heisman trophy.

Like Dart, Harris benefits from a soft early schedule, plus a head coach in Lane Kiffin that is a good offensive mind and also isn’t afraid to run up the score late in games.

Harris averaged over 18 yards per catch last year. He nearly tallied 1,000 yards and had a breakout performance in the Peach Bowl against Penn State. This could be a sign of things to come in 2024.

PICK: Tre Harris to win Biletnikoff Award (+2000)

RJ Maryland to win Mackey Award

The award for best tight end is wide open. Maryland, son of former NFL player and No. 1 pick Russell Maryland, certainly has the genes.

RJ was one of the nation's top tight ends last season, with his seven touchdown catches for SMU. This year, the Mustangs move to the ACC and get a gift from the schedule makers. Clemson, Miami, NC State and Virginia Tech are among the elite teams in the conference, and none of them appear on SMU’s schedule.

The Mustangs have a chance to be in the mix for the ACC crown, and the 6-foot-4, 240-pound former high school track star is in line for another productive season.

PICK: RJ Maryland to win Mackey Award (+2200)

Will Hill is a contributor on the Bears Bets Podcast and has been betting on sports for over a decade. He is a betting analyst who currently hosts "Shoulda Bet More" podcast and who has been a host on VSiN, as well as the Goldboys Network.



