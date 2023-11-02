College Football 2023 College Football Week 10 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Nov. 2, 2023 6:00 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

Week 10 of the college football season is here, and I like several 'dogs to bark this weekend.

As for betting on college football every week, I will share my best bets with you throughout the season in this space. So, if you are looking to throw a few bucks down on the big games this week, I've got you covered.

On a side note, a new episode of my digital gambling show and podcast will be posted every Thursday. The college football-focused episodes — presented by Big Noon Kickoff — will be released on Thursdays, with the NFL-themed episodes dropping on Fridays.

Let's have some fun and, hopefully, make some money.

Here are my favorite wagers for Week 10.

Last week: 3-6 (28-37-1 season)

(All times ET Saturday)

No. 5 Washington @ No. 20 USC, 7:30 p.m. ET, CBS

The Huskies have been begging to get beaten for a couple of weeks now.

Maybe they peaked too soon? Maybe it's just a bad stretch, but UW doesn’t rush the passer at all and that is a huge problem against Caleb Williams and USC.

Yes, the USC defense has been a year-long punch line — and deservedly so — but the comeback against Cal was promising last week. It showed the Trojans hadn't given up on the season, and why should they? With games ahead against UW, Oregon and UCLA, the Trojans control their destiny to return to the Pac-12 title game.

There’s an above-average chance I will hate myself come the second quarter for doing this, but I’ll take the points with USC.

PICK: USC (+3) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

Illinois @ Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. E.T., Big Ten Network

Illinois was off last week following its blown lead to Wisconsin, while Minnesota beat hapless Michigan State despite three turnovers.

The good news for Illinois is it had its best-rushing output of the season against the Badgers, and that bodes well for Bret Bielema’s teams, which typically pride itself on its ability to run the ball.

It will be ugly to watch, but what Big Ten West game isn't? But I do like the Illini and the points here.

PICK: Illinois (+2.5) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points (or win outright)

Arizona State @ No. 17 Utah, 2 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

The Utes were throttled by one of the best teams in the country last week, while ASU finally broke through against Wazzu after a string of close calls.

ASU is clearly better than its record indicates and has improved throughout the year, but going to Salt Lake is a different animal, especially with the Utes coming off such an ugly performance.

I trust Kyle Whittingham and Morgan Scalley to get the defense on track here.

PICK: Utes (-11) to win by more than 11 points

Virginia Tech @ No. 13 Louisville, 3:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network

You could have gotten a big number earlier this season, and if so, I’d be backing the Hokies in this spot. But maybe, just maybe, things are looking up for VT, which has won three of four. And in the one loss to Florida State, the Hokies actually found themselves in the game in the third quarter.

Louisville has found itself in a lot of games this year with lesser opposition — beat Georgia Tech by five, Indiana by seven, NC State by three — and QB Jack Plummer hasn’t been great since the BC game — three TDs, four INTs, under 150 pass yards twice in four games.

Seems like it might be too many points here.

PICK: Virginia Tech (+9.5) to lose by fewer than 9.5 points (or win outright)

No. 14 LSU @ No. 8 Alabama, 7:45 p.m. ET, CBS

This line is super short, and it tells me the oddsmakers think LSU is the right side.

I have concerns with the Alabama secondary against the LSU offense, given what we saw Texas do earlier this season. Jayden Daniels was a big problem on the ground last year for the Tide — 95 rush yards — and that could be the deal again.

I give LSU a great chance to win outright, and it's possible that by the end of the night, we have a new Heisman frontrunner.

PICK: LSU (+3) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

