March Madness Winners: Complete list of NCAA Men's Basketball Champions

The highest seed to win March Madness was the Villanova Wildcats in 1985. Villanova won the title as an 8 seed.

The largest victory in NCAA men’s champion history was by UNLV in 1990. UNLV defeated Duke by a score of 103-73.

UCLA has won the most NCAA men’s college basketball titles with 11 victories.

Below are the NCAA Men's National Championship games by year. It shows winners, losers, final scores, winning coaches, and venues.

Early best bets: 2023 March Madness bracket picks, sleepers from our experts

March Madness predictions: Our picks for Final Four, national champ

2023 NCAA Championship: Every team's odds, favorites to win March Madness

Get more from College Basketball

Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more