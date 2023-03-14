College Basketball
College Basketball
March Madness Winners: Complete list of NCAA Men's Basketball Champions
Published Mar. 14, 2023 6:14 p.m. EDT
ADVERTISEMENT
Below are the NCAA Men's National Championship games by year. It shows winners, losers, final scores, winning coaches, and venues.
|YEAR
|WINNER
|RUNNER-UP
|SCORE
|WINNING COACH
|LOCATION
|2022
|Kansas
|North Carolina
|72-69
|Bill Self
|New Orleans, LA
|2021
|Baylor
|Gonzaga
|86-70
|Scott Drew
|Indianapolis, IN
|2020
|Tournament
Canceled
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Virginia
|Texas Tech
|85-77 (OT)
|Tony Bennett
|Minneapolis, MN
|2018
|Villanova
|Michigan
|79-62
|Jay Wright
|Houston, TX
|2017
|North Carolina
|Gonzaga
|71-65
|Roy Williams
|Phoenix, AZ
|2016
|Villanova
|North Carolina
|77-74
|Jay Wright
|Houston, TX
|2015
|Duke
|Wisconsin
|68-63
|Mike Krzyzewski
|Indianapolis, IN
|2014
|Connecticut
|Kentucky
|60-54
|Kevin Ollie
|Arlington, TX
|2013
|Louisville
|Michigan
|82-76
|Rick Pitino
|Atlanta, GA
|2012
|Kentucky
|Kansas
|67-59
|John Calipari
|New Orleans, LA
|2011
|Connecticut
|Butler
|53-41
|Jim Calhoun
|Houston, TX
|2010
|Duke
|Butler
|61-59
|Mike Krzyzewski
|Indianapolis, IN
|2009
|North Carolina
|Michigan State
|89-72
|Roy Williams
|Detroit, MI
|2008
|Kansas
|Memphis
|75-68 (OT)
|Bill Self
|San Antonio, TX
|2007
|Florida
|Ohio State
|84-75
|Billy Donovan
|Atlanta, GA
|2006
|Florida
|UCLA
|73-57
|Billy Donovan
|Indianapolis, IN
|2005
|North Carolina
|Illinois
|75-70
|Roy Williams
|St. Louis, MO
|2004
|Connecticut
|Georgia Tech
|82-73
|Jim Calhoun
|San Antonio, TX
|2003
|Syracuse
|Kansas
|81-78
|Jim Boeheim
|San Antonio, TX
|2002
|Maryland
|Indiana
|64-52
|Gary Williams
|Atlanta, GA
|2001
|Duke
|Arizona
|82-72
|Mike Krzyzewski
|Minneapolis, MN
|2000
|Michigan State
|Florida
|89-76
|Tom Izzo
|Indianapolis, IN
|1999
|Connecticut
|Duke
|77-74
|Jim Calhoun
|St. Petersburg, FL
|1998
|Kentucky
|Utah
|78-69
|Tubby Smith
|San Antonio, TX
|1997
|Arizona
|Kentucky
|84-79 (OT)
|Lute Olson
|Indianapolis, IN
|1996
|Kentucky
|Syracuse
|89-78
|Rick Pitino
|East Rutherford, NJ
|1995
|UCLA
|Arkansas
|89-78
|Jim Harrick
|Seattle, WA
|1994
|Arkansas
|Duke
|76-72
|Nolan Richardson
|Charlotte, NC
|1993
|North Carolina
|Michigan
|77-71
|Dean Smith
|New Orleans, LA
|1992
|Duke
|Michigan
|71-51
|Mike Krzyzewski
|Minneapolis, MN
|1991
|Duke
|Kansas
|72-65
|Mike Krzyzewski
|Indianapolis, IN
|1990
|UNLV
|Duke
|103-73
|Jerry Tarkanian
|Denver, CO
|1989
|Michigan
|Seton Hall
|80-79 (OT)
|Steve Fisher
|Seattle, WA
|1988
|Kansas
|Oklahoma
|83-79
|Larry Brown
|Kansas City, MO
|1987
|Indiana
|Syracuse
|74-73
|Bob Knight
|New Orleans, LA
|1986
|Louisville
|Duke
|72-69
|Denny Crum
|Dallas, TX
|1985
|Villanova
|Georgetown
|66-64
|Rollie Massimino
|Lexington, KY
|1984
|Georgetown
|Houston
|84-75
|John Thompson
|Seattle, WA
|1983
|North Carolina State
|Houston
|54-52
|Jim Valvano
|Albuquerque, NM
|1982
|North Carolina
|Georgetown
|63-62
|Dean Smith
|New Orleans, LA
|1981
|Indiana
|North Carolina
|63-50
|Bob Knight
|Philadelphia, PA
|1980
|Louisville
|UCLA
|59-54
|Denny Crum
|Indianapolis, IN
|1979
|Michigan State
|Indiana State
|75-64
|Jud Heathcote
|Salt Lake City, UT
|1978
|Kentucky
|Duke
|94-88
|Joe Hall
|St. Louis, MO
|1977
|Marquette
|North Carolina
|67-59
|Al McGuire
|Atlanta, GA
|1976
|Indiana
|Michigan
|86-68
|Bob Knight
|Philadelphia, PA
|1975
|UCLA
|Kentucky
|92-85
|John Wooden
|San Diego, CA
|1974
|North Carolina State
|Marquette
|76-64
|Norm Sloan
|Greensboro, NC
|1973
|UCLA
|Memphis State
|87-66
|John Wooden
|St. Louis, MO
|1972
|UCLA
|Florida State
|81-76
|John Wooden
|Los Angeles, CA
|1971
|UCLA
|Villanova
|68-62
|John Wooden
|Houston, TX
|1970
|UCLA
|Jacksonville
|80-69
|John Wooden
|College Park, MD
|1969
|UCLA
|Purdue
|92-72
|John Wooden
|Louisville, KY
|1968
|UCLA
|North Carolina
|78-55
|John Wooden
|Los Angeles, CA
|1967
|UCLA
|Dayton
|79-64
|John Wooden
|Louisville, KY
|1966
|UTEP
|Kentucky
|72-65
|Don Haskins
|College Park, MD
|1965
|UCLA
|Michigan
|91-80
|John Wooden
|Portland, OR
|1964
|UCLA
|Duke
|98-83
|John Wooden
|Kansas City, MO
|1963
|Loyola (Ill.)
|Cincinnati
|60-58 (OT)
|George Ireland
|Louisville, KY
|1962
|Cincinnati
|Ohio State
|71-59
|Ed Jucker
|Louisville, KY
|1961
|Cincinnati
|Ohio State
|70-65 (OT)
|Ed Jucker
|Kansas City, MO
|1960
|Ohio State
|California
|75-55
|Fred Taylor
|Daly City, CA
|1959
|California
|West Virginia
|71-70
|Pete Newell
|Louisville, KY
|1958
|Kentucky
|Seattle
|84-72
|Adolph Rupp
|Louisville, KY
|1957
|North Carolina
|Kansas
|54-53 (3OT)
|Frank McGuire
|Kansas City, MO
|1956
|San Francisco
|Iowa
|83-71
|Phil Woolpert
|Evanston, IL
|1955
|San Francisco
|La Salle
|77-63
|Phil Woolpert
|Kansas City, MO
|1954
|La Salle
|Bradley
|92-76
|Ken Loeffler
|Kansas City, MO
|1953
|Indiana
|Kansas
|69-68
|Branch McCracken
|Kansas City, MO
|1952
|Kansas
|St. John's
|80-63
|Phog Allen
|Seattle, WA
|1951
|Kentucky
|Kansas State
|68-58
|Adolph Rupp
|Minneapolis, MN
|1950
|CCNY
|Bradley
|71-68
|Nat Holman
|New York, NY
|1949
|Kentucky
|Oklahoma A&M
|46-36
|Adolph Rupp
|Seattle, WA
|1948
|Kentucky
|Baylor
|58-42
|Adolph Rupp
|New York, NY
|1947
|Holy Cross
|Oklahoma
|58-47
|Doggie Julian
|New York, NY
|1946
|Oklahoma State
|North Carolina
|43-40
|Henry Iba
|New York, NY
|1945
|Oklahoma State
|NYU
|49-45
|Henry Iba
|New York, NY
|1944
|Utah
|Dartmouth
|42-40 (OT)
|Vadal Peterson
|New York, NY
|1943
|Wyoming
|Georgetown
|46-34
|Everett Shelton
|New York, NY
|1942
|Stanford
|Dartmouth
|53-38
|Everett Dean
|Kansas City, MO
|1941
|Wisconsin
|Washington State
|39-43
|Bud Foster
|Kansas City, MO
|1940
|Indiana
|Kansas
|60-42
|Branch McCracken
|Kansas City, MO
|1939
|Oregon
|Ohio State
|46-33
|Howard Hobson
|Evanston, IL
Frequently Asked Questions
Who has won the most March Madness championships?
UCLA has won the most NCAA men’s college basketball titles with 11 victories.
What is the largest win in March Madness history?
The largest victory in NCAA men’s champion history was by UNLV in 1990. UNLV defeated Duke by a score of 103-73.
What is the highest seed to win the NCAA tournament?
The highest seed to win March Madness was the Villanova Wildcats in 1985. Villanova won the title as an 8 seed.
share
CBK trending
- March Madness Men's Bracket predictions, potential upsets, top matchups, moreChris 'The Bear' Fallica's expert region-by-region NCAA Tournament breakdownAlabama, Houston headline AP Top 25 ahead of March Madness
- 2023 NCAA Championship: Every team's odds, favorites to win March Madness2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament bracket revealedMarch Madness predictions: Our picks for Final Four, national champ
- 2023 NCAA Tournament Projections: March Madness teams setOle Miss hires former Longhorns head coach Chris BeardEarly best bets: 2023 March Madness bracket picks, sleepers from our experts
in this topic
CBK trending
- March Madness Men's Bracket predictions, potential upsets, top matchups, moreChris 'The Bear' Fallica's expert region-by-region NCAA Tournament breakdownAlabama, Houston headline AP Top 25 ahead of March Madness
- 2023 NCAA Championship: Every team's odds, favorites to win March Madness2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament bracket revealedMarch Madness predictions: Our picks for Final Four, national champ
- 2023 NCAA Tournament Projections: March Madness teams setOle Miss hires former Longhorns head coach Chris BeardEarly best bets: 2023 March Madness bracket picks, sleepers from our experts