College Basketball
College Basketball

March Madness Winners: Complete list of NCAA Men's Basketball Champions

Published Mar. 14, 2023 6:14 p.m. EDT
Below are the NCAA Men's National Championship games by year. It shows winners, losers, final scores, winning coaches, and venues.


 
YEAR WINNER RUNNER-UP SCORE WINNING COACH LOCATION
2022 Kansas North Carolina 72-69 Bill Self New Orleans, LA
2021 Baylor Gonzaga 86-70 Scott Drew Indianapolis, IN
2020 Tournament
Canceled		 -- -- -- --
2019 Virginia Texas Tech 85-77 (OT) Tony Bennett Minneapolis, MN
2018 Villanova Michigan 79-62 Jay Wright Houston, TX
2017 North Carolina Gonzaga 71-65 Roy Williams Phoenix, AZ
2016 Villanova North Carolina 77-74 Jay Wright Houston, TX
2015 Duke Wisconsin 68-63 Mike Krzyzewski Indianapolis, IN
2014 Connecticut Kentucky 60-54 Kevin Ollie Arlington, TX
2013 Louisville Michigan 82-76 Rick Pitino Atlanta, GA
2012 Kentucky Kansas 67-59 John Calipari New Orleans, LA
2011 Connecticut Butler 53-41 Jim Calhoun Houston, TX
2010 Duke Butler 61-59 Mike Krzyzewski Indianapolis, IN
2009 North Carolina Michigan State 89-72 Roy Williams Detroit, MI
2008 Kansas Memphis 75-68 (OT) Bill Self San Antonio, TX
2007 Florida Ohio State 84-75 Billy Donovan Atlanta, GA
2006 Florida UCLA 73-57 Billy Donovan Indianapolis, IN
2005 North Carolina Illinois 75-70 Roy Williams St. Louis, MO
2004 Connecticut Georgia Tech 82-73 Jim Calhoun San Antonio, TX
2003 Syracuse Kansas 81-78 Jim Boeheim San Antonio, TX
2002 Maryland Indiana 64-52 Gary Williams Atlanta, GA
2001 Duke Arizona 82-72 Mike Krzyzewski Minneapolis, MN
2000 Michigan State Florida 89-76 Tom Izzo Indianapolis, IN
1999 Connecticut Duke 77-74 Jim Calhoun St. Petersburg, FL
1998 Kentucky Utah 78-69 Tubby Smith San Antonio, TX
1997 Arizona Kentucky 84-79 (OT) Lute Olson Indianapolis, IN
1996 Kentucky Syracuse 89-78 Rick Pitino East Rutherford, NJ
1995 UCLA Arkansas 89-78 Jim Harrick Seattle, WA
1994 Arkansas Duke 76-72 Nolan Richardson Charlotte, NC
1993 North Carolina Michigan 77-71 Dean Smith New Orleans, LA
1992 Duke Michigan 71-51 Mike Krzyzewski Minneapolis, MN
1991 Duke Kansas 72-65 Mike Krzyzewski Indianapolis, IN
1990 UNLV Duke 103-73 Jerry Tarkanian Denver, CO
1989 Michigan Seton Hall 80-79 (OT) Steve Fisher Seattle, WA
1988 Kansas Oklahoma 83-79 Larry Brown Kansas City, MO
1987 Indiana Syracuse 74-73 Bob Knight New Orleans, LA
1986 Louisville Duke 72-69 Denny Crum Dallas, TX
1985 Villanova Georgetown 66-64 Rollie Massimino Lexington, KY
1984 Georgetown Houston 84-75 John Thompson Seattle, WA
1983 North Carolina State Houston 54-52 Jim Valvano Albuquerque, NM
1982 North Carolina Georgetown 63-62 Dean Smith New Orleans, LA
1981 Indiana North Carolina 63-50 Bob Knight Philadelphia, PA
1980 Louisville UCLA 59-54 Denny Crum Indianapolis, IN
1979 Michigan State Indiana State 75-64 Jud Heathcote Salt Lake City, UT
1978 Kentucky Duke 94-88 Joe Hall St. Louis, MO
1977 Marquette North Carolina 67-59 Al McGuire Atlanta, GA
1976 Indiana Michigan 86-68 Bob Knight Philadelphia, PA
1975 UCLA Kentucky 92-85 John Wooden San Diego, CA
1974 North Carolina State Marquette 76-64 Norm Sloan Greensboro, NC
1973 UCLA Memphis State 87-66 John Wooden St. Louis, MO
1972 UCLA Florida State 81-76 John Wooden Los Angeles, CA
1971 UCLA Villanova 68-62 John Wooden Houston, TX
1970 UCLA Jacksonville 80-69 John Wooden College Park, MD
1969 UCLA Purdue 92-72 John Wooden Louisville, KY
1968 UCLA North Carolina 78-55 John Wooden Los Angeles, CA
1967 UCLA Dayton 79-64 John Wooden Louisville, KY
1966 UTEP Kentucky 72-65 Don Haskins College Park, MD
1965 UCLA Michigan 91-80 John Wooden Portland, OR
1964 UCLA Duke 98-83 John Wooden Kansas City, MO
1963 Loyola (Ill.) Cincinnati 60-58 (OT) George Ireland Louisville, KY
1962 Cincinnati Ohio State 71-59 Ed Jucker Louisville, KY
1961 Cincinnati Ohio State 70-65 (OT) Ed Jucker Kansas City, MO
1960 Ohio State California 75-55 Fred Taylor Daly City, CA
1959 California West Virginia 71-70 Pete Newell Louisville, KY
1958 Kentucky Seattle 84-72 Adolph Rupp Louisville, KY
1957 North Carolina Kansas 54-53 (3OT) Frank McGuire Kansas City, MO
1956 San Francisco Iowa 83-71 Phil Woolpert Evanston, IL
1955 San Francisco La Salle 77-63 Phil Woolpert Kansas City, MO
1954 La Salle Bradley 92-76 Ken Loeffler Kansas City, MO
1953 Indiana Kansas 69-68 Branch McCracken Kansas City, MO
1952 Kansas St. John's 80-63 Phog Allen Seattle, WA
1951 Kentucky Kansas State 68-58 Adolph Rupp Minneapolis, MN
1950 CCNY Bradley 71-68 Nat Holman New York, NY
1949 Kentucky Oklahoma A&M 46-36 Adolph Rupp Seattle, WA
1948 Kentucky Baylor 58-42 Adolph Rupp New York, NY
1947 Holy Cross Oklahoma 58-47 Doggie Julian New York, NY
1946 Oklahoma State North Carolina 43-40 Henry Iba New York, NY
1945 Oklahoma State NYU 49-45 Henry Iba New York, NY
1944 Utah Dartmouth 42-40 (OT) Vadal Peterson New York, NY
1943 Wyoming Georgetown 46-34 Everett Shelton New York, NY
1942 Stanford Dartmouth 53-38 Everett Dean Kansas City, MO
1941 Wisconsin Washington State 39-43 Bud Foster Kansas City, MO
1940 Indiana Kansas 60-42 Branch McCracken Kansas City, MO
1939 Oregon Ohio State 46-33 Howard Hobson Evanston, IL

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has won the most March Madness championships?

UCLA has won the most NCAA men’s college basketball titles with 11 victories.

What is the largest win in March Madness history?

The largest victory in NCAA men’s champion history was by UNLV in 1990. UNLV defeated Duke by a score of 103-73.

What is the highest seed to win the NCAA tournament?

The highest seed to win March Madness was the Villanova Wildcats in 1985. Villanova won the title as an 8 seed.
