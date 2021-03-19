March Madness 2021: Day 1 first-round point spreads, live gambling updates

College Basketball
The big day for the Big Dance has finally arrived!

This week, we've given you thoughts on how to bet every single game of March Madness against the spread, as well as the best bets of the opening round and even some futures for good measure. Now it's time to place your wagers.

To help you keep track of all the madness, here are live, updating gambling results for each and every game of Day 1 of the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament (with all odds via FOX Bet).

One notable trend so far? Defense is winning games – and under bets.

No. 7 Florida 75, No. 10 Virginia Tech 70
Spread: Virginia Tech (-1) covers
Moneylines: Virginia Tech (-118) wins; Florida was +100
Total over/under: OVER 135 total points scored (145)

Behind Colin Castleton's team-leading 19 points, Florida outlasted Virginia Tech. 

No. 3 Arkansas 85, No. 14 Colgate 68
Spread: Arkansas (-8.5) covers
Moneylines: Arkansas (-400) wins; Colgate was +280
Total over/under: UNDER 160.5 total points scored (153)

Arkansas stormed back to win after falling behind 14-seed Colgate in the first half in a game that started a trend of totals going "Under."

No. 1 Illinois 78, No. 16 Drexel 49
Spread: Illinois (-22) covers
Moneylines: Off the board
Total over/under: UNDER 143.5 total points scored (127)

The Fighting Illini began their quest for a national title with an easy win over the Dragons.

No. 6 Texas Tech 65, No. 11 Utah State 53
Spread: Texas Tech (-4) covers
Moneylines: Texas Tech (-188) wins; Utah State was +145
Total over/under: UNDER 131.5 total points scored (118)

The Red Raiders were in a battle with Utah State before surging in the second half.

No. 15 Oral Roberts vs. No. 2 Ohio State
Spread: Ohio State -16
Moneylines: Ohio State -2500; Oral Roberts +900
Total over/under: 156.5 total points scored

No. 16 Hartford vs. No. 1 Baylor
Spread: Baylor -26
Moneylines: Off the board
Total over/under: 140.5 total points scored

No. 9 Georgia Tech vs. No. 8 Loyola Chicago
Spread: Loyola Chicago -5.5
Moneylines: Loyola Chicago -275; Georgia Tech +205
Total over/under: 124.5 total points scored

No. 12 Oregon State vs. No. 5 Tennessee
Spread: Tennessee -8
Moneylines: Tennessee -400; Oregon State +280
Total over/under: 130 total points scored

No. 13 Liberty vs. No. 4 Oklahoma State (6:25 p.m. ET)
Spread: Oklahoma State -7.5
Moneylines: Oklahoma State -350; Liberty +260
Total over/under: 139.5 total points scored

No. 9 Wisconsin vs. No. 8 North Carolina (7:10 p.m. ET)
Spread: North Carolina -1.5
Moneylines: North Carolina -125; Wisconsin +100
Total over/under: 137.5 total points scored

No. 15 Cleveland State vs. No. 2 Houston (7:15 p.m. ET)
Spread: Houston -20
Moneylines: Houston -10000; Cleveland State +1300
Total over/under: 134.5 total points scored

No. 13 North Texas vs. No. 4 Purdue (7:25 p.m. ET)
Spread: Purdue -7.5
Moneylines: Purdue -350; North Texas +260
Total over/under: 126 total points scored

No. 10 Rutgers vs. No. 7 Clemson (9:20 p.m. ET)
Spread: Rutgers -1.5
Moneylines: Rutgers -133; Clemson +105
Total over/under: 125 total points scored

No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 6 San Diego State (9:40 p.m. ET)
Spread: San Diego State -3
Moneylines: San Diego State -162; Syracuse +125
Total over/under: 138.5 total points scored

No. 14 Morehead State vs. No. 3 West Virginia (9:50 p.m. ET)
Spread: West Virginia -13
Moneylines: West Virginia -1200; Morehead State +650
Total over/under: 138.5 total points scored

No. 12 Winthrop vs. No. 5 Villanova (9:57 p.m. ET)
Spread: Villanova -6.5
Moneylines: Villanova -275; Winthrop +210
Total over/under: 143 total points scored

