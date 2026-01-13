John Blackwell's Game-Winner Lifts Wisconsin Over Minnesota

John Blackwell buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer and scored 27 points to help Wisconsin overcome an 11-point second-half deficit to beat Minnesota for a 10th straight time, 78-75 on Tuesday night.

Blackwell's winner came after Cade Tyson, who scored 14, hit a 3-pointer with five seconds left to tie it.

Blackwell made 8 of 14 shots — 5 of 7 from 3-point range — and all six of his free throws for the Badgers (12-5, 4-2 Big Ten Conference), who have won three straight and five of their last six. He added six rebounds and five assists.

Braeden Carrington came off the bench to hit seven 3s and score 21 for Wisconsin — both career highs for the senior. Nolan Winter had 12 points and 11 rebounds for his eighth double-double this season. Nick Boyd scored 11.

Jaylen Crocker-Johnson totaled 20 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Gophers (10-7, 3-3), who have lost two straight following a five-game win streak. Isaac Asuma finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Langston Reynolds added 12 points and 10 assists for his second double-double.

Crocker-Johnson had 10 points and Minnesota held Wisconsin scoreless over the final 5:11 to take a 35-28 lead into halftime.

Asuma hit a 3-pointer and Crocker-Johnson followed with with a three-point play to give Minnesota its largest lead at 41-30 early in the second half.

The Golden Gophers played with a lead until Carrington hit three 3-pointers and Blackwell scored five in an 14-0 run that gave Wisconsin a 66-57 lead with 7:27 remaining.

Reporting by The Associated Press.