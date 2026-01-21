College Basketball Games of the Week: Smith, Dybansta Headline Stars in Action

Purdue and BYU are looking to rebound after each lost its last game. Can superstars Braden Smith and AJ Dybansta help their respective teams get back on track?

The big college basketball games this weekend will impact conference standings and NCAA Tournament seeding. There are top teams in men's and women's hoops going at it, and we're here to help you prepare for the action.

Men's Basketball

Ohio State at No. 3 Michigan (Friday 8 p.m. ET on FOX)

Key Ohio State players: Bruce Thornton (Senior, Guard), John Mobley Jr. (Sophomore, Guard) Devin Royal (Junior, Forward)

Key Michigan players: Yaxel Lendeborg (Senior, Forward), Morez Johnson Jr. (Sophomore, Forward), Elliott Cadeau (Junior, Guard)

Ohio State's last game: 82-74 OT win vs. Minnesota

Michigan's last game: 86-72 win vs. Indiana

What's at stake: Ohio State ranks 35th in NET rating, and has improved its NCAA Tournament chances with recent wins over UCLA and Minnesota. A victory over third-ranked Michigan would solidify the Buckeyes' case. The Wolverines have blown out a number of opponents, but also had close calls against much lesser teams. Dominating a middle-of-the-conference foe would instill confidence in the belief that Michigan is a national title contender. While the Ohio State-Michigan basketball matchup doesn't reach the heights of animosity the programs' football rivalry does, there are certainly heavy stakes for this game.

Villanova at No. 2 UConn (Saturday 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX)

Key Villanova players: Bryce Lindsay (Sophomore, Guard), Duke Brennan (Senior, Forward), Acaden Lewis (Freshman, Guard)

Key UConn players: Solo Ball (Junior, Guard), Alex Karaban (Senior, Forward), Tarris Reed Jr. (Senior, Center)

Villanova's last game: 66-51 win vs. Georgetown

UConn last game: 64-62 win vs. Georgetown

What's at stake: UConn has established itself as the frontrunner in the Big East. The conference, however, isn't as strong as it has been in past seasons, so any losses could jeopardize the Huskies' quest for a one-seed in the NCAA Tournament. They let Georgetown stick around on Saturday and Villanova is a better team than the Hoyas so UConn must stay focused. The Wildcats are arguably the second- or third-best team in a conference that could produce only three NCAA Tournament bids. A win over UConn in Gampel would help ensure Villanova is one of those teams.

No. 11 Illinois @ No. 4 Purdue (Saturday 3 p.m. ET on FOX)

Key Illinois players: Keaton Wagler (Freshman, Guard), Andrej Stojakovic (Junior, Guard), David Mirkovic (Freshman, Forward)

Key Purdue players: Braden Smith (Senior, Guard), Trey Kaufman-Renn (Senior, Forward), Oscar Cluff (Senior, Center)

Illinois' last game: 89-70 win vs. Maryland

Purdue last game: 69-67 loss at UCLA

What's at stake: Illinois and Purdue are tied among four teams tied for second in the Big Ten with Nebraska in sole possession of first place. With four double-byes in the Big Ten Tournament, and essentially, five teams vying for those spots, this matchup could determine if the Illini or Boilermakers are sitting there with extra rest come early March. Illinois will have to do that without star guard Kylan Boswell, who fractured his hand in practice last week. The Boilermakers are trying to bounce back from their first Big Ten loss this season, to UCLA, on Tuesday.

Utah @ No. 13 BYU (Saturday at 5:30 ET on FOX)

Key Utah players: Terrence Brown (Junior, Guard), Don McHenry (Senior, Guard), Keanu Dawes (Junior, Forward)

Key BYU players: AJ Dybansta (Freshman, Forward), Rob Wright Jr. (Sophomore, Guard), Richie Saunders (Senior, Guard)

Utah's last game: 81-78 loss at Kansas State

BYU's last game: 84-71 loss at No. 12 Texas Tech

What's at stake: BYU and Utah sit on opposite sides of the Big 12 standings. BYU (12th in NET) can't exactly help itself with a win against Utah (119th in NET, the lowest of any Big 12 school). A loss to the Utes would hurt the Cougars' chances of being a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament, so it's imperative they don't overlook them. Dybansta is looking to bounce back after his worst outing, scoring-wise, of the season — a 13-point game on 6-of-17 shooting, against No. 12 Texas Tech.

No. 19 Kansas @ Kansas State (Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX)

Key Kansas players: Darryn Peterson (Freshman, Guard), Flory Bidunga (Sophomore, Forward), Tre White (Senior, Guard)

Key Kansas State players: PJ Haggerty (Junior, Guard), Abdi Bashir Jr. (Junior, Guard), Nate Johnson (Senior, Guard)

Kansas' last game: 75-69 win at Colorado

Kansas State's last game: 81-78 win vs Utah

What's at stake: Kansas has built momentum with three impressive wins in a row, one of which (the Colorado game) came without head coach Bill Self, who was hospitalized with "abnormal" chest pain. While Self will return for Saturday's game, Jayhawks' star freshman Darryn Peterson is questionable after spraining his ankle. Peterson has already missed nine games this season, so Kansas is well-equipped to compete without him. The Wildcats have just two conference wins, and are well outside the NCAA Tournament field, but have talent — in the form of the conference's leading scorer, PJ Haggerty — and could play spoiler to their cross-state foes.

Women's Basketball

No. 1 UConn @ Seton Hall (Saturday at Noon ET)

Key UConn players: Sarah Strong (Sophomore, Forward), Azzi Fudd (Senior, Guard), KK Arnold (Senior, Guard)

Key Seton Hall players: Savannah Catalon (Junior, Guard), Mariana Valenzuela (Senior, Forward), Jada Eads (Sophomore, Guard)

UConn's last game: 83-42 win at Georgetown

Seton Hall's last game: 86-77 win vs DePaul

What's at stake: [Note: this game was originally set to air on Sunday, but the weekend's winter storm moved it up to Saturday.] UConn's chances for the program's seventh perfect season are still alive. Completing that achievement requires focusing on each game for what it is. The Pirates are one of the better opponents the Huskies play on their conference schedule. Seton Hall is tied for second in the Big East, and has a shot at making the NCAA Tournament. A win over UConn would help solidify its chances.

USC @ No. 7 Michigan (Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network)

Key USC players: Jazzy Davidson (Freshman, Guard), Kennedy Smith (Sophomore, Guard), Kara Dunn (Senior, Guard)

Key Michigan players: Olivia Olson (Sophomore, Guard), Syla Swords (Sophomore, Guard), Te'Yala Delfosse (Sophomore, Forward)

USC's last game: 74-68 loss at No. 13 Michigan State

Michigan's last game: 94-68 win vs Rutgers

What's at stake: In the season after losing star JuJu Watkins, the Trojans have struggled. They've lost five of their last six games, and are now in jeopardy of missing the NCAA Tournament. Grabbing a Quad 1 win against Michigan would help change that fate. The Wolverines are tied for third in the Big Ten, and need all the wins they can get to retain the double-bye in the conference tournament after Monday's loss to undefeated Vanderbilt.

No. 12 Ohio State @ No. 10 Iowa (Sunday at 2 p.m. ET)

Key Ohio State players: Jaloni Cambridge (Sophomore, Guard), Chance Gray (Senior, Guard), Kylee Kitts (Freshman, Forward)

Key Iowa players: Ava Heiden (Sophomore, Guard), Hannah Stuelke (Senior, Forward), Chazadi Wright (Sophomore, Guard)

Ohio State's last game: 81-67 win vs Indiana

Iowa's last game: 85-78 OT win at No. 15 Maryland

What's at stake: Iowa is one of two Big Ten teams that have yet to lose a conference game this season, while Ohio State has one Big Ten loss. This matchup could help shake out the order at the top of the standings and determine which team has the inside track to the conference tournament title.