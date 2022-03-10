College Basketball
Bracket Forecast: Indiana, Saint Peter's join NCAA Tournament field Bracket Forecast: Indiana, Saint Peter's join NCAA Tournament field
College Basketball

Bracket Forecast: Indiana, Saint Peter's join NCAA Tournament field

39 mins ago

The Indiana Hoosiers entered the Big Ten Tournament needing at least one victory to feel confident about their NCAA Tournament chances.

Mike Woodson's team got that victory on Thursday, and it was a big one.

Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a game-high 24 points to go along with eight rebounds and four blocks as No. 9 seed Indiana defeated eighth-seeded Michigan 74-69 in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

The Hoosiers are one of two new teams in FOX Sports bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy's latest NCAA Tournament projections. They are joined by Saint Peter's out of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. The Peacocks are fresh off a 77-63 win over Fairfield in the quarterfinals of the MAAC Tournament on Wednesday night. 

While Indiana and Saint Peter's are projected to join the party, DeCourcy has both Iona and Xavier now on the outside looking in. Iona fell to Rider in the MAAC Tournament on Wednesday night, while eighth-seeded Xavier lost to ninth-seeded Butler in the opening round of the Big East Tournament. The Musketeers were 16-5 just over a month ago, but have now lost eight of their last 10 games.

As of Thursday morning, DeCourcy lists Wake Forest, Southern Methodist, Wyoming and Indiana as his "Last Four In," while Xavier, Virginia Commonwealth, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech make up his "First Four Out" group.

Auburn (27-4), Baylor (26-5), Arizona (28-3) and Gonzaga (26-3) remain atop their respective regions as No. 1 seeds in DeCourcy's projections, while Kansas (25-6), Duke (26-5), Kentucky (25-6) and Wisconsin (24-6) all command the two-seed for the second day in a row.

The Big Ten has the most representatives in DeCourcy's compilation, leading the way with nine teams, while the Big East, Big 12 and SEC all have six teams in the field. The ACC has five teams, while the Mountain West has four, and Pac-12, WCC and AAC boast three apiece.

Here's DeCourcy's full breakdown:

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Two years later, a New York state of mind at the Big East tournament
College Basketball

Two years later, a New York state of mind at the Big East tournament

1 hour ago
The thrill and agony of a college hoops buzzer-beater
College Basketball

The thrill and agony of a college hoops buzzer-beater

1 day ago
College Basketball odds: How to bet the Big Ten Tournament, lines, picks
College Basketball

College Basketball odds: How to bet the Big Ten Tournament, lines, picks

2 days ago
College Basketball odds: How to bet the Big East Tournament, lines, picks
College Basketball

College Basketball odds: How to bet the Big East Tournament, lines, picks

2 days ago
Inside Mike Krzyzewski's Cameron Indoor farewell
Duke Blue Devils

Inside Mike Krzyzewski's Cameron Indoor farewell

4 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes