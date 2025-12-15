Men's CBK AP Top 25: Arizona Still No. 1, Nebraska Ranked Highest Since 1991
No. 1 Arizona and No. 2 Michigan remained locked in place atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll released Monday while No. 15 Nebraska jumped to its highest Top 25 ranking in nearly 35 years.
The Wildcats had 42 of 61 first-place votes – 9 more than last week's split total – to hold the top spot while the Wolverines received 15 to keep the teams at 1-2 for a second consecutive week.
The top 10 was largely unchanged, with No. 7 Gonzaga and No. 8 Houston swapping spots from last week the only new wrinkle. No. 3 Duke (three) and No. 4 Iowa State (one) were the only other teams to earn first-place votes.
UConn and Purdue were next after the Cyclones, and Michigan State and BYU rounded out the top 10.
The Cornhuskers had the week's biggest jump of eight spots after Saturday's win at then-No. 13 Illinois on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, which moved them to 11-0 for the first time in their history. This marks the highest ranking for the program since it was No. 11 in March 1991 for the final poll of that season.
The now-No. 18 Illini and 23rd-ranked Florida had the week's biggest slides, with each falling five spots. Florida and Virginia received the same number of points in the poll, falling into a tie.
Georgia was the lone new addition to the poll, moving in at No. 25 to replace UCLA, who fell to Gonzaga 82-72 on Saturday.
Here's the full list of 25:
25. Georgia: 9-1, SEC
T23. Virginia: 9-1, ACC
T23: Florida: 6-4, SEC
22: St. John's: 6-3, Big East
21. Auburn: 8-3, SEC
20. Tennessee: 7-3, SEC
19. Texas Tech: 7-3, Big 12
18. Illinois: 8-3, Big Ten
17. Kansas: 8-3, Big 12
16. Alabama: 7-3, SEC
15. Nebraska: 11-0, Big Ten
14. Arkansas: 8-2, SEC
13. Vanderbilt: 10-0, SEC
12. North Carolina: 9-1, ACC
11. Louisville: 9-1, ACC
10. BYU: 9-1, Big 12
9. Michigan State: 9-1, Big Ten
8. Houston: 10-1, Big 12
7. Gonzaga: 10-1, West Coast
6. Purdue: 10-1, Big Ten
5. UConn: 10-1, Big East
4. Iowa State: 11-0, Big 12
3. Duke: 10-0, ACC
2. Michigan: 10-0, Big Ten
1. Arizona: 9-0, Big 12
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
