Men's CBK AP Top 25: Arizona Still No. 1, Nebraska Ranked Highest Since 1991

No. 1 Arizona and No. 2 Michigan remained locked in place atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll released Monday while No. 15 Nebraska jumped to its highest Top 25 ranking in nearly 35 years.

The Wildcats had 42 of 61 first-place votes – 9 more than last week's split total – to hold the top spot while the Wolverines received 15 to keep the teams at 1-2 for a second consecutive week.

The top 10 was largely unchanged, with No. 7 Gonzaga and No. 8 Houston swapping spots from last week the only new wrinkle. No. 3 Duke (three) and No. 4 Iowa State (one) were the only other teams to earn first-place votes.

UConn and Purdue were next after the Cyclones, and Michigan State and BYU rounded out the top 10.

The Cornhuskers had the week's biggest jump of eight spots after Saturday's win at then-No. 13 Illinois on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, which moved them to 11-0 for the first time in their history. This marks the highest ranking for the program since it was No. 11 in March 1991 for the final poll of that season.

The now-No. 18 Illini and 23rd-ranked Florida had the week's biggest slides, with each falling five spots. Florida and Virginia received the same number of points in the poll, falling into a tie.

Georgia was the lone new addition to the poll, moving in at No. 25 to replace UCLA, who fell to Gonzaga 82-72 on Saturday.

Here's the full list of 25:

25. Georgia: 9-1, SEC

T23. Virginia: 9-1, ACC

T23: Florida: 6-4, SEC

22: St. John's: 6-3, Big East

21. Auburn: 8-3, SEC

20. Tennessee: 7-3, SEC

19. Texas Tech: 7-3, Big 12

18. Illinois: 8-3, Big Ten

17. Kansas: 8-3, Big 12

16. Alabama: 7-3, SEC

15. Nebraska: 11-0, Big Ten

14. Arkansas: 8-2, SEC

13. Vanderbilt: 10-0, SEC

12. North Carolina: 9-1, ACC

11. Louisville: 9-1, ACC

10. BYU: 9-1, Big 12

9. Michigan State: 9-1, Big Ten

8. Houston: 10-1, Big 12

7. Gonzaga: 10-1, West Coast

6. Purdue: 10-1, Big Ten

5. UConn: 10-1, Big East

4. Iowa State: 11-0, Big 12

3. Duke: 10-0, ACC

2. Michigan: 10-0, Big Ten

1. Arizona: 9-0, Big 12

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

