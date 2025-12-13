College Basketball
Arkansas Gets Ranked Win Over Texas Tech In Thrilling Sweet 16 Rematch
Updated Dec. 13, 2025 4:06 p.m. ET

Trevon Brazile scored 18 of his 24 points after halftime and finished with 10 rebounds as No. 17 Arkansas overcame No. 16 Texas Tech on Saturday, 93-86, in a rematch of a Sweet 16 game in last season's NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas (8-2), which trailed by as many as 10 points before halftime, went ahead for good on Brazile's driving layup that made it 78-77 with 5:20 left. A minute after that, coming out of a timeout, he made a move near the baseline that got JT Toppin in the air and drove by the preseason AP All-American for an emphatic one-handed slam dunk.

Brazile is one of the three starters for the Razorbacks who played in the Sweet 16 game last March, when they had a 16-point lead midway through the second half before Tech rallied for an overtime victory.

Toppin had 30 points and 11 rebounds for the Red Raiders (7-3), while Christian Anderson had 26 points and 11 assists. They were the only Tech starters back from that comeback to the Elite Eight. It was Toppin's 24th double-double in 42 games with Tech the past two seasons.

Darius Acuff Jr. and Karter Knox both had 20 points for the Razorbacks.

Brazile's slam ended a nearly five-minute stretch for the Razorbacks in which he scored 12 points – and Acuff scored their other seven in that go-ahead stretch.

The Razorbacks led only once before halftime at 43-42 when Knox made a 3-pointer with 1:40 left that capped their 17-6 run in which he also had a dunk and a layup.

Texas Tech went back in front with the last seven points of the half, starting with back-to-back layups by Toppin.

Up next, Texas Tech is home against Northern Colorado on Tuesday, the same night Arkansas hosts Queens.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

College Basketball
Arkansas Razorbacks
Texas Tech Red Raiders
