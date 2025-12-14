Minnesota's Cade Tyson Goes Off for Career High In Win vs. Texas Southern

Cade Tyson scored a career-high 38 points, including 23 in the first half, and Minnesota routed Texas Southern on Sunday, 89-53.

Tyson, a transfer from North Carolina who also played at Belmont, made a career-high eight 3-pointers and grabbed 11 rebounds. He made 11 of 19 field goals overall, 8 of 12 3-pointers and 8 of 11 free throws.

Jaylen Crocker-Johnson scored 14 points, Isaac Asuma 13, and Bobby Durkin 12 for the Golden Gophers (6-5). Langston Reynolds had 10 assists.

Not only did the Gophers shoot 52% in the first half, they made nine 3-pointers (15 for the game). They led 20-13 with 7 1/2 minutes left before going on an 11-0 run. Minnesota's lead peaked at 22 points before going into halftime with a 45-25 lead.

Minnesota pushed the lead to 29 points early in the second half. Later on, Tyson drained his seventh 3-pointer, Crocker-Johnson added a three-point play and Asuma hit a 3 for a 77-42 lead with seven minutes remaining.

Minnesota's lead reached 38 in the final minute.

Alex Anderson scored 11 points and Bryce Roberts added 10 for Texas Southern (1-7).

Next, Minnesota hosts Campbell on Sunday, and Texas Southern is at N.C. State on Wednesday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

