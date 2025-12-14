College Basketball
Minnesota's Cade Tyson Goes Off for Career High In Win vs. Texas Southern
College Basketball

Minnesota's Cade Tyson Goes Off for Career High In Win vs. Texas Southern

Updated Dec. 14, 2025 5:58 p.m. ET

Cade Tyson scored a career-high 38 points, including 23 in the first half, and Minnesota routed Texas Southern on Sunday, 89-53.

Tyson, a transfer from North Carolina who also played at Belmont, made a career-high eight 3-pointers and grabbed 11 rebounds. He made 11 of 19 field goals overall, 8 of 12 3-pointers and 8 of 11 free throws.

Jaylen Crocker-Johnson scored 14 points, Isaac Asuma 13, and Bobby Durkin 12 for the Golden Gophers (6-5). Langston Reynolds had 10 assists.

Not only did the Gophers shoot 52% in the first half, they made nine 3-pointers (15 for the game). They led 20-13 with 7 1/2 minutes left before going on an 11-0 run. Minnesota's lead peaked at 22 points before going into halftime with a 45-25 lead.

Minnesota pushed the lead to 29 points early in the second half. Later on, Tyson drained his seventh 3-pointer, Crocker-Johnson added a three-point play and Asuma hit a 3 for a 77-42 lead with seven minutes remaining.

Minnesota's lead reached 38 in the final minute.

Alex Anderson scored 11 points and Bryce Roberts added 10 for Texas Southern (1-7).

Next, Minnesota hosts Campbell on Sunday, and Texas Southern is at N.C. State on Wednesday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Basketball
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Nebraska Hits Game-Winner vs. Illinois, Improves to 11-0 For 1st Time In History

Nebraska Hits Game-Winner vs. Illinois, Improves to 11-0 For 1st Time In History

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes