Divine Ugochukwu Career Game Helps Michigan State Avoid Upset Bid by Penn State
Divine Ugochukwu Career Game Helps Michigan State Avoid Upset Bid by Penn State

Updated Dec. 13, 2025 3:34 p.m. ET

Divine Ugochukwu scored a career-high 23 points and No. 9 Michigan State overcame a sloppy performance to beat Penn State, 76-72, on Saturday.

Jaxon Kohler posted his fifth double-double of the season with 10 points and 12 rebounds while Carson Cooper added 10 points for the Spartans (9-1, 2-0 Big Ten), who committed a season-high 17 turnovers and trailed for long stretches in both halves.

They were able to bear down, however, and avoid a second-straight loss after falling to No. 4 Duke on Monday.

Freddie Dilione V scored a career-high 22 points, Kayden Mingo added 11 and Ivan Juric had 10 for the Nittany Lions (8-3, 0-2), who led by as many as nine in the first half and then by three with five minutes left four days after getting blown out by Indiana, 113-72.

But thanks to some timely shooting by Ugochukwu, who went 8-for-10 from the floor, including 5-for-5 from 3-point range, Michigan State quickly made up its 39-36 halftime deficit against a team that usually plays the Spartans tightly.

Seven of the last nine games in the series were decided by single-digits. With six lead changes, including four in the final 12 minutes, this one was trending that way until Ugochukwu got open early in the second half and again down the stretch.

The sophomore made the Spartans’ first three shots in the opening three minutes of the second half, then sunk his fourth 3-pointer with 3:27 left to give Michigan State the lead for good.

Ugochukwu provided some cushion and made it 72-67 with his final deep make just over 2:30 later.

Dilione made a jumper and added a 3-pointer to get it back to a two-point game, but Ugochukwu nailed a pair of free throws with eight seconds left to seal the Spartans' fifth-straight win against Penn State.

Next, Michigan State hosts Toledo on Tuesday, and Penn State and Pitt play on Sunday, Dec. 21 at the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

No. 9 Michigan State Spartans vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Highlights

No. 9 Michigan State Spartans vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Highlights

Reporting by The Associated Press.

