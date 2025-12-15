Why Oklahoma's Nijel Pack Leads Top Pure Shooters in Men's College Basketball

Every team needs a pure shooter, a player you can dish the ball to and reliably know, before it even leaves his hand for a shot from beyond the arc, that it's good.

These are the three best pure shooters this season in men's college basketball, the ones that can close the gap for you in a hurry from deep. And the ones you'll want to keep an eye on.

1. Nijel Pack, Oklahoma redshirt senior guard

(Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

Every time Nijel Pack shoots it, I think, "It’s going in." Pack has the quickest and most compact shot release of any player I’ve watched. This isn’t a career achievement list, but it should matter a little that Pack has made 352 3-pointers in his six-year career and has shot 41.1% during that time. He’s been one of the best shooters in the game for a while.

2. Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State junior forward

(Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Having a 6-foot-8 forward that makes four 3-pointers a game and shoots 54% is a luxury that only T.J. Otzelberger has. It’s not a fluke, either. Milan Momcilovic is now in his third year, and he’s shot 40.6% for his career thus far.

3. Honor Huff, West Virginia senior guard

(Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The 5-foot-10 senior is a 3-point machine. Last year at Tennessee Chattanooga, Honor Huff made 131 on 41.6% shooting. Since transferring to West Virginia, he’s already made 49 3’s on a 41.9% clip. The step-up in competition has not been an issue for him at all.

Casey Jacobsen is a national college basketball reporter and analyst for FOX Sports. He was a three-time All-Pac-10 selection at Stanford and a First-Team All-American as a sophomore. Follow him at @cjacobsen23 .

