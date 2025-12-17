Michigan State Head Coach Tom Izzo After Dominant Win: 'I'm Never Satisfied'

No. 9 Michigan State improved to 10-1 with a 92-69 win at home over Toledo on Tuesday night, but the win column isn't what drives head coach Tom Izzo.

"I know there's a human element, and every mother will say, ‘Well, we're up 30 [points] coach. You're never satisfied.' They're right. I'm not because I'm looking to play for games way beyond the game we just played," Izzo said after the win. "And that's where this program is. I don't need to win games. I need to win games and improve. And if you're not improving in winning games, then eventually it's going to catch up with you."

Michigan State, which led 58-28 at halftime, shot 50.7% from the field, got 14 players in the game and out-rebounded Toledo, 51-21.

As for individuals, senior forward Jaxon Kohler is averaging a team-high in points (14.0 per game) and rebounds (10.1 per game) for the Spartans, while blocking 1.1 shots per contest and shooting 47.4% from behind the arc; redshirt sophomore guard Jeremy Fears Jr. is averaging 11.5 points, a Big Ten-high 9.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game; senior center Carson Cooper is averaging 10.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game; junior Coen Carr is averaging 10.6 points per game.

Michigan State has already put together a standout resume, with then-ranked wins over Arkansas, Kentucky and North Carolina. Its lone loss was to undefeated and now-No. 3-ranked Duke.

Next up for Michigan State is a home matchup against Oakland on Saturday, with its next Big Ten matchup coming on the road against Nebraska on Jan. 2.

"You don't have as much time as you used to because we got a game in a couple days, and then we're off for a week. Then you come back, and then once the Big Ten [play] starts, now it's just constant, so if they're tired, you know what? Maybe I'll give them Christmas off," Izzo quipped.

Izzo is in his 31st season as Michigan State's head coach, with the Spartans a combined 747-303 under him since the 1995-96 season.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!