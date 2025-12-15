Last Night in College Basketball: Upsets, Overtimes and a 53-Point Performance

Men's college basketball, women's college basketball – there's no shortage of college ball, every night.

Don't worry, we're here to help you figure out what you missed but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from the weekend in college basketball.

53 points for Parker

Radford junior Dennis Parker had an incredible game on Sunday, the kind that could be looked back on as one of the very best of the season. The 6-foot-6 guard dropped 53 points on Coppin State on 19-for-24 shooting, leading the Highlanders to a 107-77 victory.

Those 53 points stand as the Division I-high in the 2025-2026 season, and also a huge jump over his previous career-high of 27, set on Nov. 21. It’s a new program record for Radford, as well as the record for their conference, Big South. That’s the most points a D-I men’s player has scored since 2019 — it’s not the kind of number that pops up each year.

He’s never been a huge scorer, but he also hasn’t had the opportunity to show that he could be one, either: he started none of the 27 games he appeared in for NC State last season, for instance, and played a little over 12 minutes per game there. After transferring to Radford, he’s up to 26.4 minutes per game, and has seen his points per game shoot up from 2.7 to 19.0

Parker scored at least as many points as eight men’s college basketball teams on Sunday. His 10 threes — on 10-for-14 shooting — were the most anyone hit all weekend, and he also had 8 rebounds, an assist and a steal in his 33 minutes. Parker hit 5-of-7 free throws, too, and missed just the one 2-point shot, going 9-for-10. And while Radford blew out Coppin State, they did so because Parker scored 53 points: if he had a more typical game, at about 16 points or so, then things wouldn’t have just been closer but maybe even in Coppin State’s favor. Great timing, then, for a historic performance.

Nebraska upset Illinois at the last second

What a huge W for No. 23 Nebraska on Saturday against No. 13 Illinois. Not only was it an upset, but this was a Big Ten matchup, and the Cornhuskers won on a last-second 3-pointer by senior guard Jamarques Lawrence.

That play obviously gets the attention, but it’s not even possible without the performance of Pryce Sandfort. The junior forward had a huge game, scoring 32 points on 12-for-18 shooting that included half-a-dozen threes, to which he added 3 assists, a rebound and a steal.

The win pushed Nebraska to their first-ever 11-0 start, but as FOX Sports’ Casey Jacobsen noted in his new top 25 , their winning streak is actually 15 now, dating back to last season’s College Basketball Crown championship.

Illinois is an obviously talented team, but also one that’s already lost three games this season in no small part thanks to a defense that isn’t doing quite enough yet. With conference play starting to heat up — and teams like not just Nebraska, but Michigan, Purdue, Michigan State, UCLA, Indiana and Wisconsin sharing the Big Ten with Illinois, well. You can see the problem if they don’t tighten things up against top-quality opponents.

A pair of 20-rebound double-doubles

A 20-rebound game is worth your attention. A 20-rebound game that also has enough scoring for a double-double? Even better. Two such games in one day? Well now we’re just spoiled.

A pair of forwards pulled off that very thing on Sunday. Maine senior Adrianna Smith logged 18 points and 20 rebounds against Quinnipiac, and Mississippi State junior Favour Nwaedozi did her one better, scoring 21 while pulling down 23, against Southern Mississippi.

Smith grabbing a bunch of boards is no surprise: she led the America East Conference in rebounds per game in 2023-2024 before hurting her knee and missing last season, and is now averaging 10.2 boards per game this year to once again lead the AEC. The points, too, are nothing new: Smith isn’t just the conference’s leading rebounder, but scorer, too, at 18.2 per game — the last time she pulled that off was as a sophomore in 2022-2023.

As for Nwaedozi, it’s her first year in Division I ball despite her junior status — she previously attended Mukowaga Women’s University in Japan, where she averaged 26 points and 17 rebounds per game. So she’s not new to this kind of dominance, but as for doing it in Division I? That’s only a recent occurrence. Nwaedozi is averaging 10.7 rebounds and 12.9 points in 24.5 minutes per game this season: that rebound rate ranks fourth in the SEC, behind South Carolina’s Madina Okot, Texas A&M’s Fatmata Janneh and Oklahoma’s Raegan Beers.

Back-to-back triple-doubles

No. 8 TCU handled Jacksonville, 89-49, which should not surprise anyone given Jacksonville sits somewhere in the middle of D-I women’s basketball this year and TCU is a top-10 team. We did still manage to get a surprise out of the game, however, as senior guard Olivia Miles scored 15 points, snagged 11 rebounds and dished out 10 assists for a triple-double… her second in as many games.

Miles, a transfer from Notre Dame, had almost the exact same line last time out against UTEP, only with the total of assists and rebounds flipped. Sunday’s was the eighth triple-double of her career, but it was the first-time ever that any player in the Big 12 managed a triple-double in back-to-back games… and the second time in her own career, as she managed the feat with Notre Dame last season.

Miles wasn’t the only one cooking for TCU, though. Sophomore center Clara Silva scored 21 points on 10-for-10 shooting — her lone missed shot was on a free throw. She’s one of just two players to shoot 100% from the field on at least 10 attempts this season, and it helped her set a career-high for points.

Arkansas gets revenge against Texas Tech

In March, Texas Tech came from behind to defeat Arkansas in the Sweet 16 round of March Madness. On Saturday, the two ranked teams came head-to-head once more, but this time around it was Arkansas that came back for the dub.

The No. 17 Razorbacks were down by 10 points with 5:55 left in the first half, but clawed their way back until they finally went ahead and stayed there with 5:20 left in the second half. Senior forward Trevor Brazile led all Arkansas scorers with 24 points, and it was his explosive second half that made the difference: he scored 18 of those points in the second, including the go-ahead layup with a little over five minutes to go in regulation.

Good thing for the Razorbacks that he flipped a switch, too, as junior forward JT Topping had 30 points and played all 40 minutes to lead all scorers, while sophomore guard Christian Anderson was right behind him to co-lead Texas Tech’s attack, with 26 points of his own. The problem for the Red Raiders was that no one else stepped up: no one else scored more than 8 points, and just four other players even logged minutes. Toppin led Texas Tech in rebounds with 11, Anderson in assists with the same — no one else had a standout performance, and it left an opening for Arkansas, who had three separate 20-point scorers and outrebounded Texas Tech by 7.

UConn crushed USC

What a season it’s been for No. 1 UConn so far. The defending champions faced another ranked opponent on Saturday, on the road against No. 16 USC,in a game in which star sophomore forward was feeling under the weather according to coach Geno Auriemma, and none of that so much as slowed them down. The Huskies would win 79-51, with Strong still managing to contribute 14 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocks in 32 minutes of play despite a stomach bug.

She had help, too: junior guard Ashlynn Shade scored 15 with 4 boards and dimes each, freshman forward Blanco Quinonez scored 12 off of the bench in 21 minutes with 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals and a block, graduate guard Azzi Fudd led all scorers with 17 points, and the team as a whole played a stifling, shifting defense, especially on the interior, which allowed UConn to double USC’s points in the paint, 44-22, while also outrebounding them.

While sophomore guard and transfer from USC Kayleigh Heckel had a quiet game in her return, she did have this killer move on a layup that you need to see.

USC actually did lead for a bit, by a single point, and it was the longest time in a game this season that UConn has been behind: the Huskies trailed the Trojans for 2 minutes and 53 seconds, so they have now trailed opponents for, in total in 2025-2026, for 7 minutes and 21 seconds, per the Hartford Courant . As you can imagine, they are currently undefeated and 10-0, with wins against three ranked opponents as well as a trio of Quad 2 teams.

Ohio State outlasts West Virginia in double-OT

West Virginia led Ohio State by 16 points on Saturday, and the Buckeyes’ largest lead of the day was just 3 points. In the end, it was Ohio State that won, as they forced overtime against the Mountaineers, with the game then requiring a second OT, and then finished a single point ahead, 89-88.

Senior guard Bruce Thornton, who led Ohio State with 21 points while also contributing 4 rebounds, 4 assists and a block, sank the go-ahead layup with just two seconds left to go in the second OT. And as you can see in the above clip, he had to earn that layup with physicality and touch.

The Buckeyes are now 8-2, and while they aren’t ranked, they also are playing better than a bubble team. West Virginia also has 8 wins, but every one of them has come in favorable conditions against favorable opponents — they have yet to win a game against a quality team, and haven’t even played on the road yet.

Texas crushed Baylor

UConn wasn’t the only ranked women’s team to brush off another ranked opponent this weekend, as No. 2 Texas tore into No. 13 Baylor, 89-54. The Bears never led, and the Longhorns were, at one point, up by 38 before settling for "just" a 35-point margin of victory.

Junior forward Madison Booker went off for Texas, scoring 27 on 12-for-17 shooting while pulling down 8 rebounds, dropping 5 dimes and grabbing 3 steals. Turnovers, by the way, were Baylor’s problem against Texas — well, one of them. The Longhorns racked up 19 steals as a team, and scored 42 points off of turnovers compared to Baylor’s… 2. Texas had 48 points in the paint against Baylor’s 20, the former scored 30 fast-break points to the latter’s 5; it was a complete rout everywhere besides 3-point shooting, but Texas won by 35 despite hitting just four threes. They seemed to survive the lack of deep ball just fine.

Louisville upset UNC in OT

No. 22 Louisville upset No. 12 North Carolina in a close matchup, which you could have assumed given the section heading right there says it happened in overtime. Overtime, though, was not close: the Cardinals shut out the Tar Heels in OT. That’s right, Louisville racked up 10 points to North Carolina’s zero in overtime, turning a close-fought contest that required more than regulation had to offer into a dominant finish.

Junior guard Skylar Jones stood out in OT: she scored 8 points in the entire game, but made the first 2-pointer of overtime, stole the ball 40 seconds later and made a pair of free throws with one minute to go. For the game, she also had 6 rebounds with 2 other steals in 24 minutes off of the bench.

This was North Carolina’s first ACC matchup of the season — they’re now 9-3 and starting out from behind in conference play. Louisville is 10-3 but 2-0 in the ACC as conference play starts to pick up.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!