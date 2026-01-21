College Basketball
2026 Men's NCAA Tournament Projections: Undefeated Nebraska Holds, Houston Climbs
College Basketball

2026 Men's NCAA Tournament Projections: Undefeated Nebraska Holds, Houston Climbs

Updated Jan. 23, 2026 3:26 p.m. ET

It's not the first week that it's happened, but it's still hard to believe that Nebraska is both undefeated and a No. 1 seed in a tourney projection.

That's the case in FOX Sports bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy's updated bracket projections, though, with the Huskers headlining a top line that also features UConn, Duke and fellow undefeated team, Arizona.

Behind the top line, the chase is just as compelling. One-loss Michigan, Iowa State, a surging Houston and a dangerous Purdue team currently anchor the No. 2 seed line, while Illinois and a revived Florida are creeping up on those programs.

With a loaded week on deck, DeCourcy is here to share his latest NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament projections.

Here's where his projected bracket stands through Jan. 22.

EAST REGION

SOUTH REGION

MIDWEST REGION

WEST REGION

And it’s never too early to check in on the bubble.

According to DeCourcy's projections, Ohio State, Stanford, UCLA and NC State are the last four teams in the tournament, while Virginia Tech, Missouri, California and Oklahoma State are the first four out.

As for conference representation, the Big Ten leads the way with 10 teams in DeCourcy's latest tournament projections, followed by the SEC and ACC with 9 teams each, the Big 12 with 7 teams and the Big East with 4 teams. The West Coast, Atlantic 10 and Mountain West conferences have 2 teams each.

Selection Sunday is less than two months away, and these projections will inevitably evolve. But for now, DeCourcy’s latest bracket forecast offers a clear snapshot of who’s rising, who’s falling, and which programs are already building the résumés they’ll need when March arrives.

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Connecticut Huskies Connecticut Huskies
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Last Night in College Basketball: Nebraska's Best-Ever Start Now 19-0

Last Night in College Basketball: Nebraska's Best-Ever Start Now 19-0

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2026 NFL Scores Image 2026 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes