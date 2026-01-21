2026 Men's NCAA Tournament Projections: Undefeated Nebraska Holds, Houston Climbs

It's not the first week that it's happened, but it's still hard to believe that Nebraska is both undefeated and a No. 1 seed in a tourney projection.

That's the case in FOX Sports bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy's updated bracket projections, though, with the Huskers headlining a top line that also features UConn, Duke and fellow undefeated team, Arizona.

Behind the top line, the chase is just as compelling. One-loss Michigan, Iowa State, a surging Houston and a dangerous Purdue team currently anchor the No. 2 seed line, while Illinois and a revived Florida are creeping up on those programs.

With a loaded week on deck, DeCourcy is here to share his latest NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament projections.

Here's where his projected bracket stands through Jan. 22.

EAST REGION

SOUTH REGION

MIDWEST REGION

WEST REGION

And it’s never too early to check in on the bubble.

According to DeCourcy's projections, Ohio State, Stanford, UCLA and NC State are the last four teams in the tournament, while Virginia Tech, Missouri, California and Oklahoma State are the first four out.

As for conference representation, the Big Ten leads the way with 10 teams in DeCourcy's latest tournament projections, followed by the SEC and ACC with 9 teams each, the Big 12 with 7 teams and the Big East with 4 teams. The West Coast, Atlantic 10 and Mountain West conferences have 2 teams each.

Selection Sunday is less than two months away, and these projections will inevitably evolve. But for now, DeCourcy’s latest bracket forecast offers a clear snapshot of who’s rising, who’s falling, and which programs are already building the résumés they’ll need when March arrives.