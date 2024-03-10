College Basketball
2024 College Basketball bad beat: Late Wisconsin dunk hurts Purdue bettors
College Basketball

2024 College Basketball bad beat: Late Wisconsin dunk hurts Purdue bettors

Updated Mar. 10, 2024 5:07 p.m. ET

One of the most beautiful things about betting is that every single play matters — a lesson that was reinforced Sunday.

Coming into the big Purdue-Wisconsin Big Ten showdown, the Boilermakers were 9.5-point favorites. 

However, a dunk in the final seconds of the game resulted in a bad beat for Purdue bettors and those who took the Under.

Let's dive into the action.

With less than two minutes left and a 78-62 lead, Purdue took out their seniors. However, the Badgers did not go down without a fight.

Back-to-back three-pointers by John Blackwell and Markus Ilver brought the game to 68-78 with 30 seconds to go.

Purdue and Under bettors watched the clock tick down on the edge of their seats, and then it happened. Wisconsin's AJ Storr poked the ball out from Chase Martin at half-court to slam it down for a dunk.

The unnecessary dunk in the final seconds affected not only one but two different bets.

With the score, the Boilermakers failed to cover the spread, winning by only eight points (78-70).

The total of 147 was also impacted. 

Under bettors cringed as the dunk helped go over the number.

Purdue wrapped up its regular season unbeaten at home and will enter the Big Ten tournament next week with a 28-3 overall record.

Zach Edey led the Boilermakers with 25 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 blocks, his 22nd double-double of the season.

Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in college basketball and other sports.

