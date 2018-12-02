The Latest: Tide-OU in Orange Bowl, Tigers-Irish in Texas

The Latest from college football’s bowl selection Sunday (all times Eastern):

5:30 p.m.

Parity has become more prevalent in college football over the last few decades, but not at the very top.

Notre Dame is now the 10th team to reach the four-team College Football Playoff in the five years of its existence.

Alabama has played in all five playoffs and Clemson has made four. Oklahoma is in this season for the third time. No other Big 12 team has made it. Ohio State has made the semifinals twice and been close three other times.

If Alabama and Clemson win their semifinals, and they are both double-digit favorites, they would meet in the playoff for a fourth straight season and play for the national title for the third time in four years.