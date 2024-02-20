National Football League 2024 NFL Draft odds: Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels favored to be second, third picks Updated Feb. 20, 2024 12:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With USC quarterback Caleb Williams the heavy favorite to be the first pick in April's NFL Draft, the odds indicate a QB will be taken with the next two picks as well.

North Carolina's Drake Maye and LSU's Jayden Daniels are the consensus next best QB prospects in the draft behind Williams.

Teams with losing records — thus picking earlier in the draft — are normally looking for the quickest path to success.

And selecting a franchise quarterback early in the first round is usually the key, assuming that QB pans out.

However, history indicates having the second or third pick is a hit-or-miss proposition.

Here's a look at the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook for the college players to be taken second (the Washington Commanders own the pick) and third overall (owned by the New England Patriots), with insights from FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd and college football analyst Joel Klatt.

ODDS TO BE SECOND OVERALL PICK: *

Drake Maye, North Carolina quarterback: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 overall)

Jayden Daniels, LSU quarterback: +170 (bet $10 to win $27 overall)

Caleb Williams, USC quarterback: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 overall)

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State receiver: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 overall)

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan quarterback: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 overall)

Joe Alt, Notre Dame tackle: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 overall)

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State tackle: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 overall)

Bo Nix, Oregon quarterback: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 overall)

Rome Odunze, Washington receiver: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 overall)

Michael Penix Jr., Washington quarterback: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 overall)

Malik Nabers, LSU receiver: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 overall)

Brock Bowers, Georgia tight end: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 overall)

* odds as of 2/20/24

"I think the Commanders get North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, and I think Drake Maye is like Justin Herbert," said Cowherd, host of "The Herd."

"He played in a simple college offense and will be better than people think immediately. The guy that Herbert was [in 2020], that C.J. Stroud was [in 2023], I think Maye is that guy this year."

ODDS TO BE THIRD OVERALL PICK: *

Jayden Daniels, LSU quarterback: +160 (bet $10 to win $26 overall)

Drake Maye, North Carolina quarterback: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 overall)

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State receiver: +270 (bet $10 to win $37 overall)

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan quarterback: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 overall)

Caleb Williams, USC quarterback: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 overall)

Joe Alt, Notre Dame tackle: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 overall)

* odds as of 2/20/24

"Ten years ago, I think there would have been a bigger debate surrounding Daniels because he's not the biggest quarterback," Klatt said. "But his mobility and athleticism, along with his ability to attack down the field by throwing the ball in intermediate and downfield zones, make him very attractive to the next level.

"It's pretty obvious that New England is going to be searching for a quarterback. Mac Jones is not going to be the answer."

