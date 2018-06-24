Luis Valbuena unleashes a home run (and bat flip) for the ages
Video Details
Luis Valbuena has been swinging the bat, and flipping it, as well as anyone in the league over the last 3 days and he came up big for the Halos in the 8th
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices