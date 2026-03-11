WBC Daily: A Historic Loss For Cuba; Canada Reaches Quarterfinals

Team USA can only wait to see whether its campaign continues, or whether its MLB superstars are going back to their respective spring trainings.

[WBC Bracket: Standings, Who Is Advancing?]

It's the final day of World Baseball Classic pool play, and we're set for some drama. Recapping Wednesday's action.

JUMP TO: Canada In, Cuba Out | USA Awaits Italy-Mexico Winner | D.R., Venezuela Set For Heavyweight Fight

Canada Wins Pool A; Cuba's First-Round Exit Ever

Canada advanced past the first round of the World Baseball Classic for the first time, beating Cuba 7-2 Wednesday in a winner-take-all game at San Juan, Puerto Rico, behind Abraham Toro's homer and Otto Lopez's two-run single.

Cuba was knocked out in the first round for the first time in the tournament's history.

Canada vs. Cuba Highlights ⚾️ World Baseball Classic on FOX

Brothers Bo Naylor and Josh Naylor drove in runs, Owen Caissie had two RBIs and reliever James Paxton struck out six over 2 2/3 scoreless innings for Canada (3-1), which eliminated the Cubans (2-2) and won Group A over Puerto Rico (3-1).

Canada and Puerto Rico will play quarterfinals in Houston this weekend.

Mexico Takes On Italy; USA Awaits Fate

Team USA's dream team faces the possibility of getting knocked out in the first round. They await the winner of Wednesday's Pool B finale between Italy and Mexico.

After Italy pulled off the upset against the USA in Tuesday's game, the Azzurri will look to beat Mexico to clinch Pool B. Meanwhile, Mexico (who lost to the USA on Monday) will try to keep its hopes of advancing to the quarterfinals alive.

Vinnie Pasquantino hits solo home run, giving Italy early lead over Mexico

If the Italy-Mexico game goes nine innings and Mexico wins and scores five or more runs, the USA is out and Mexico advances. Mexico winning while scoring four or fewer also keeps the USA out.

Dominican Republic, Venezuela To Settle Pool D

It's a match between two WBC heavyweights with plenty at stake. And the atmosphere in Miami should be electric.

Both teams are undefeated entering their final game at loanDepot Park having already clinched quarterfinal spots. But just listing the players who'll be on the field for these times.

Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Julio Rodríguez, Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. for the Dominican Republic. Ronald Acuña Jr., Salvador Perez, Jackson Chourio, Luis Arraez and more on Venezuela.



Potential rematch in the WBC Championship Game next Tuesday, anyone?