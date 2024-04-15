Women's National Basketball Association 2024 WNBA Draft odds: Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso, Angel Reese odds Updated Apr. 15, 2024 1:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The WNBA Draft is set for Monday, and bettors are diving into the odds to place their wagers on where some of the biggest names in the sport will land.

And when it comes to women's college basketball, there has never been a bigger star than Iowa's Caitlin Clark.

This past season, Clark broke the women's scoring record and the NCAA all-time scoring record. Her stardom also helped boost TV ratings and increased sports betting on women's basketball.

Naturally, all eyes will be on Clark on Monday as she begins the next chapter in her storied career. She, in fact, is such a heavy favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Indiana Fever that most books have removed No. 1 overall pick odds from the board as of Monday morning.

There are still a number of other ways to bet on Clark this upcoming season, so here's a look at some of the bets being offered:

Indiana Fever Regular Season Wins:

Over 25: +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)

Indiana Fever to make Playoffs

Yes: -770 (bet $10 to win $11.30 total)

No: +470 (bet $10 to win $57 total)

Caitlin Clark Props

Lead Indiana Fever in Scoring: -280 (bet $10 to win $13.57 total)

First Basket To Be A Made Three Pointer in the 2024 WNBA Regular Season: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Average 22+ Points Per Game In 2024 WNBA Regular Season (Must Play 28+ Regular Season Games): -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)

To Record 130+ Made Threes in 2024 WNBA Regular Season: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

To Record 3+ Triple Doubles In the 2024 WNBA Regular Season: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

To Record 1+ Made Three In Every 2024 WNBA Regular Season Game (Must Play 28+ Regular Season Games): +340 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

To Record 10+ Made Threes In Any 2024 WNBA Regular Season Game: +2600 (bet $10 to win $270 total)

Score 50+ Points In Any 2024 WNBA Regular Season Game: +3100 (bet $10 to win $320 total)

Break WNBA Single Game Scoring Record (54+ Points) in WNBA Regular Season: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

In addition to Clark, there are a handful of other notable player odds being offered ahead of the draft.

Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina's 6-foot-7 center who led the Gamecocks to the team's 2024 national championship, is one to watch. Angel Reese, the outstanding forward from LSU who played a pivotal role in the Tigers' 2023 title run, is another player to keep an eye on.

Let's dive into all the odds for tonight's big event (via FanDuel Sportsbook).

WNBA Draft No. 2 overall pick:

Cameron Brink, Stanford: -9000 (bet $10 to win $10.11 total)

Rickea Jackson, Tennessee: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Angel Reese, LSU: +3400 (bet $10 to win $350 total)

Caitlin Clark, Iowa: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

WNBA Draft No. 3 overall pick:

Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina: -390 (bet $10 to win $12.56 total)

Rickea Jackson, Tennessee: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Cameron Brink, Stanford: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Aaliyah Edwards, UConn: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Angel Reese, LSU: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Jacy Sheldon, Ohio State: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

WNBA Draft No. 4 overall pick:

Rickea Jackson, Tennessee: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Aaliyah Edwards, UConn: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Jacy Sheldon, Ohio State: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Angel Reese, LSU: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Cameron Brink, Stanford: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

WNBA Draft No. 5 overall pick:

Jacy Sheldon, Ohio State: -170 (bet $10 to win $15.88 total)

Aaliyah Edwards, UConn: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Angel Reese, LSU: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Charisma Osborne, UCLA: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Angel Reese, LSU: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

WNBA Draft No. 6 overall pick:

Aaliyah Edwards, UConn: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Jacy Sheldon, Ohio State: -170 (bet $10 to win $15.88 total)

Angel Reese, LSU: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Leila Lacan (France): +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Charisma Osborne, UCLA: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Alissa Pili, Utah: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Nyadiew Puoch (Australia): +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Is Caitlin Clark the future of the WNBA?

Player Draft Position *

Aaliyah Edwards

Over 5.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Under 5.5: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Alissa Pili

Over 9.5: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Under 9.5: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Angel Reese

Over 7.5: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Under 7.5: -300 (bet $10 to win $13.33 total)

Cameron Brink

Over 2.5: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Under 2.5: -4000 (bet $10 to win $10.25 total)

Jacy Sheldon

Over 5.5: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Under 5.5: -160 (bet $16.25 total)

Rickea Jackson:

Over 3.5: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Under 3.5: -165 (bet $10 to win $16.06 total)

* odds as of 4/15/24 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Who are you betting on in tonight's draft?

Stay tuned to FOX Sports for the latest odds as the WNBA season unfolds!

