2024 WNBA odds: Clark, Reese inspire 'historic increases in betting'

When it comes to the betting surge that the WNBA has seen during the 2024 season, BetMGM — unshockingly — attributes some of it to Caitlin Clark.

And regardless of how you frame it, the W's popularity among fans and bettors has skyrocketed since the likes of Clark and fellow rookie Angel Reese have joined the league.

"BetMGM has already taken as many bets for the first half of the 2024 season as we did for all of 2023," Michael Ranftle, BetMGM Senior Sports Trader said. "Between more player prop offerings, the ‘Caitlin Clark Effect’ and the incredible rise in popularity of the WNBA, we’re experiencing historic increases in betting on the WNBA."

Compared to this time last year, the book has taken nearly three times as many bets on the WNBA in the first half of the season.

But back to Clark and Reese, the rival newbies out of Iowa and LSU, respectively.

With half the season left to play, at FanDuel Sportsbook, they're the only two athletes on the board for Rookie of the Year. Clark is the heavy favorite at -2000; Reese has considerable ground to make up at +700.

On a recent episode of "The Herd," host Colin Cowherd acknowledged that he's "talking more WNBA because of — not only Caitlin Clark — but Angel Reese."

How important is the Clark-Reese rivalry to the WNBA?

"It's a Magic-Bird thing," he said. "What made Magic and Bird last is neither truly won the ‘who’s better’ [battle]. Remember, people chose sides for years."

"At one point, Magic was on top … and then Bird was on top. It just went back and forth. [Clark and Reese] are both excellent … but I think if [Clark] gets snubbed for Rookie of the Year, it just empowers her fan base and creates a true, real rivalry that's unbelievable for the league."

Also according to BetMGM, Clark has nearly five times more player prop bets than any other WNBA player during the first half of the WNBA season.

Behind her in that market is — you guessed it — Reese.

Why Caitlin Clark should be the unanimous Rookie of the Year

Clark's Fever are ruling the championship market, too.

Though they're seventh in the standings, the Fever have the most wagers (21.6% of tickets) at BetMGM to win the title.

When it comes the MVP, at most books, Clark is, at best, third on the oddsboard.

But at BetMGM, she has the highest ticket (54.9%) and handle (43.9%) to win the top honor.

