Women's National Basketball Association
2024 WNBA odds: Caitlin Clark heavy favorite for Rookie of the Year
Published Apr. 18, 2024 9:40 a.m. ET

Will Caitlin Clark have the impact in the WNBA that she had on college basketball

According to the odds, it's highly likely.

Earlier this week, Clark was selected No. 1 by the Indiana Fever in the WNBA draft. In the days leading up to the W's big night, she became such a heavy favorite in that spot that many sportsbooks removed "Clark as the first pick" from the oddsboard.

Now she's a heavy favorite in another market and that's to be named the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year.

Clark enters the league after dominating college basketball with a record-breaking season at Iowa. At -700 to take home the most coveted individual accolade for a rookie, can anyone else catch her?

Let's dive into the odds.

WNBA Rookie of the Year 2024: *

Caitlin Clark, Fever: -700 (bet $10 to win $11.43 total)
Cameron BrinkSparks: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Kamilla Cardoso, Sky: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Rickea Jackson, Sparks: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Angel Reese, Sky: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Aaliyah Edwards, Mystics: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Alissa Pili, Lynx: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)
Nyadiew Puoch, Dream: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Marquesha Davis, Liberty: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Leila Lacan, Sun: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Carla Leite, Wings: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Nika Muhl, Storm: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
Kate Martin, Aces: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
Brynna Maxwell, Sky: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

* odds as of 4/18/2024

Diana Taurasi warns Caitlin Clark "reality is coming" ahead of WNBA Draft

Diana Taurasi warns Caitlin Clark "reality is coming" ahead of WNBA Draft

The closest player to Clark on the list is Brink at +1500. The Stanford forward was the No. 2 pick and will play her rookie season for the Sparks. 

Third on the board at +2000 is Kamilla Cardoso. The 6-foot-7 center out of South Carolina helped lead her Gamecocks to a national championship earlier this month.

Who are you backing to win Rookie of the Year honors in the WNBA next season?

Stay tuned to FOX Sports for more WNBA news as the season unfolds!

