Women's National Basketball Association
2024 WNBA MVP odds: A'ja Wilson favored; Caitlin Clark seeing increased action
Women's National Basketball Association

2024 WNBA MVP odds: A'ja Wilson favored; Caitlin Clark seeing increased action

Published Jul. 9, 2024 11:57 a.m. ET

The WNBA season is just past its midpoint, and MVP odds are on the move.

At BetMGM, Las Vegas star A'ja Wilson opened as the betting favorite at +175 to win the award. By late May, those odds had shortened to +100

Now, the Aces center is the heavy favorite at -1000, averaging 27 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.

However, there's a rookie whose odds are getting more action than two-time MVP Wilson, and that's none other than Caitlin Clark.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to BetMGM's John Ewing, Indiana's Clark currently has the highest ticket and highest handle among bettors at the sportsbook to win this year's MVP hardware. 

Let's dive into the odds and insight as of July 9.

WNBA MVP ODDS:

A'ja Wilson, Aces: -1000 (bet $10 to win $11 total)
Alyssa Thomas, Sun: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Breanna Stewart, Liberty: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Caitlin Clark, Fever: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Jonquel Jones, Liberty: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Kahleah Copper, Mercury: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)
Jewell Loyd, Storm: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Why Caitlin Clark is the 'greatest player for business in WNBA history'

Why Caitlin Clark is the 'greatest player for business in WNBA history'

On a recent episode of "The Herd," host Colin Cowherd explained the impact Caitlin Clark has had so far on the league.

"If you want to see the Caitlin Clark effect, here it is," he said. "Bad team, small market, and [Indiana is] worth more than the Los Angeles Sparks, the Dallas, Atlanta and Washington teams, and almost equal to a team in Chicago.

"Caitlin Clark, to some degree, is saving the WNBA. … It's an incredibly harsh reality."

Below is more insight into BetMGM's WNBA MVP market:

Highest Ticket%

  • Caitlin Clark 52.3%
  • A’ja Wilson 11.3%
  • Alyssa Thomas 7.0%

Highest Handle%

  • Caitlin Clark 38.5%
  • A’ja Wilson 27.4%
  • Alyssa Thomas 16.5%

Biggest Liability

Clark is averaging 16.1 points, 6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. 

At sixth on the oddsboard, are you backing the longshot to take the WNBA's top individual award this year?

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from Women's National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 WNBA odds: Angel Reese challenging Caitlin Clark for Rookie of the Year

2024 WNBA odds: Angel Reese challenging Caitlin Clark for Rookie of the Year

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsMLB Logo 2024 MLB All-Star GameDraft Results NBA 2024 Draft Results
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes