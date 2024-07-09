Women's National Basketball Association 2024 WNBA MVP odds: A'ja Wilson favored; Caitlin Clark seeing increased action Published Jul. 9, 2024 11:57 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The WNBA season is just past its midpoint, and MVP odds are on the move.

At BetMGM, Las Vegas star A'ja Wilson opened as the betting favorite at +175 to win the award. By late May, those odds had shortened to +100.

Now, the Aces center is the heavy favorite at -1000, averaging 27 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.

However, there's a rookie whose odds are getting more action than two-time MVP Wilson, and that's none other than Caitlin Clark.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to BetMGM's John Ewing, Indiana's Clark currently has the highest ticket and highest handle among bettors at the sportsbook to win this year's MVP hardware.

Let's dive into the odds and insight as of July 9.

WNBA MVP ODDS:

A'ja Wilson, Aces: -1000 (bet $10 to win $11 total)

Alyssa Thomas, Sun: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Breanna Stewart, Liberty: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Caitlin Clark, Fever: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Jonquel Jones, Liberty: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Kahleah Copper, Mercury: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Jewell Loyd, Storm: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Why Caitlin Clark is the 'greatest player for business in WNBA history'

On a recent episode of "The Herd," host Colin Cowherd explained the impact Caitlin Clark has had so far on the league.

"If you want to see the Caitlin Clark effect, here it is," he said. "Bad team, small market, and [Indiana is] worth more than the Los Angeles Sparks, the Dallas, Atlanta and Washington teams, and almost equal to a team in Chicago.

"Caitlin Clark, to some degree, is saving the WNBA. … It's an incredibly harsh reality."

Below is more insight into BetMGM's WNBA MVP market:

Highest Ticket%

Caitlin Clark 52.3%

A’ja Wilson 11.3%

Alyssa Thomas 7.0%

Highest Handle%

Caitlin Clark 38.5%

A’ja Wilson 27.4%

Alyssa Thomas 16.5%

Biggest Liability

Caitlin Clark

Alyssa Thomas

Napheesa Collier

Clark is averaging 16.1 points, 6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.

At sixth on the oddsboard, are you backing the longshot to take the WNBA's top individual award this year?

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share