2025 WNBA Draft Order: Where will Paige Bueckers land?

Published Apr. 7, 2025 11:34 a.m. ET

The 2025 WNBA Draft order is set, and all eyes are on the Dallas Wings and the presumptive No. 1 pick, Paige Bueckers.

Stay up to date with our updated WNBA Draft order detailing the full list of draft picks for all three rounds; 38 in total.

When is the 2025 WNBA Draft?

The WNBA Draft 2025 is scheduled for Monday, April 14 at the Shed in New York City. The draft will start at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. 

2025 WNBA Draft Order

1st Round

1. Dallas Wings
2. Seattle Storm (from Los Angeles)
3. Washington Mystics (from Chicago)
4. Washington Mystics
5. Golden State Valkyries
6. Washington Mystics (from Atlanta)
7. Connecticut Sun (from New York)
8. Connecticut Sun (from Indiana)
9. Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle)
10. Chicago Sky (from Connecticut)
11. Minnesota Lynx
12. Dallas Wings (from New York)

2nd Round

13. Las Vegas Aces (from Los Angeles)
14. Dallas Wings
15. Minnesota Lynx (from Chicago)
16. Chicago Sky (from Washington)
17. Golden State Valkyries
18. Atlanta Dream
19. Indiana Fever (from Phoenix)
20. Indiana Fever
21. Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle)
22. Chicago Sky (from Las Vegas)
23. Washington Mystics (from Connecticut)
24. Minnesota Lynx
25. Connecticut Sun (from New York)

3rd Round

26. Seattle Storm (from Los Angeles)
27. Dallas Wings
28. Los Angeles Sparks (from Chicago)
29. Seattle Storm (from Washington)
30. Golden State Valkyries
31. Dallas Wings (from Atlanta)
32. Washington Mystics (from Phoenix)
33. Indiana Fever
34. Seattle Storm
35. Las Vegas Aces
36. Atlanta Dream (from Connecticut)
37. Minnesota Lynx
38. New York Liberty

Who has the first pick in the 2025 WNBA draft?

The Dallas Wings won the WNBA lottery held on November 17, 2024, and have the first selection in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Who is likely to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft?

Just as it was considered a slam dunk that Clark would go No. 1 last year, Bueckers is in the same boat this season. She is heavily favored to be the #1 pick according to DraftKings.

Where is the 2025 WNBA Draft?

The 2025 WNBA Draft will take place at the Shed in New York City, New York.

How is the WNBA Draft order determined?

The WNBA draft order is determined by last year's standings and a small draft lottery in the first round. The lottery features the four worst teams from last year. Beyond that, the teams with the worst records get the chance to pick first, while the best teams from last year pick last. 

Who are the top prospects for the 2025 WNBA Draft?

Besides Paige Bueckers, other top prospects in this year's WNBA Draft are Olivia Miles, Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron.

