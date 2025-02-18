Women's National Basketball Association 2025 WNBA Draft No. 1 pick odds: Paige Bueckers heavily favored Updated Feb. 18, 2025 1:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL isn't the only league holding its annual draft in April.

On April 14, the 2025 WNBA Draft will take place (at a location to be determined), a year removed from Caitlin Clark going No. 1 overall to the Indiana Fever.

Which lady superstar will go first this year?

First, let's take a look at the upcoming draft order.

1. Dallas Wings

2. Seattle Storm

3. Chicago Sky

4. Washington Mystics

5. Golden State Valkyries

6. Washington Mystics

7. New York Liberty

8. Connecticut Sun

9. Los Angeles Sparks

10. Chicago Sky

11. Minnesota Lynx

12. Dallas Wings

Now, let's take a look at the No. 1 pick odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Feb. 18.

2025 WNBA Draft — No. 1 pick

Paige Bueckers: -2000 (bet $10 to win $10.50 total)

Olivia Miles: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Kiki Iriafen: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Sonia Citron: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Te-Hina Paopao: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Janiah Barker: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Azzi Fudd: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Aneesah Morrow: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Just as it was considered a slam dunk that Clark would go No. 1 last year, Bueckers is in the same boat this season.

The UConn senior has struggled with injuries over the course of her college career, but it hasn't derailed her standing as arguably the best player in women's college basketball.

She won the Wooden Award and AP Player of the Year in 2021, and she was also a unanimous first-team All-American and Big East Player of the Year in 2021 and 2024.

This season, Bueckers is averaging 18.4 points, 4.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds, while shooting 52.6% from the field and 41.6% from 3-point range.

The Dallas Wings own the first pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. They picked fifth last season, selecting Ohio State's Jacy Sheldon, who they traded to the Connecticut Sun in early February.

Dallas finished 9-31 last season, the second-worst record in the league.

Second on the board is Notre Dame's Olivia Miles. The senior guard is averaging 16.7 points, 6.2 assists and 6.0 rebounds for the top-ranked Fighting Irish.

