United Football League
UFL 2024: Best mic’d up moments from Week 8
United Football League

UFL 2024: Best mic’d up moments from Week 8

Published May. 22, 2024 11:09 p.m. ET

Week 8 of the UFL season featured more hard-hitting and heart-pounding performances throughout the league. 

Running back Matthew Colburn II's 100 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns helped the Michigan Panthers secure the first win of the weekend, defeating the Memphis Showboats, 24-18, at home. Meanwhile, Birmingham quarterback Adrian Martinez threw three passing touchdowns and added two rushing to help the Stallions to a, 35-28, victory over the Houston Roughnecks

The DC Defenders put up a tough battle against the St. Louis Battlehawks, but fell in the end, 26-21. Capping Week 8, the San Antonio Brahmas also secured a tightly fought matchup along with a spot in the playoffs with a, 20-15, victory over the Arlington Renegades

Missed any of the live action? We've got you covered with the top 10 plays and every touchdown from Week 8

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, check out the best mic'd up moments of the week!

Best Mic'd Up Moments of Week 8 | UFL

Best Mic'd Up Moments of Week 8 | UFL

"That was about as bad as LeBron James on that flop right there!"

Battlehawks head coach Anthony Becht did not pull any punches after watching – what he thought was – a Defenders' flop be rewarded by the officials – referencing the 20-time NBA All-Star, James, to hilariously drive his point home.  

"That's pretty sick … I don't think I've ever thrown a touchdown first play of the game!"

Showboats quarterback Case Cookus was in awe of himself after throwing a touchdown pass to wideout Daewood Davis on Memphis' first play of the game. The connection was so electric, it landed at No. 5 in this week's top 10 plays. 

"I ain't gonna fumble" … "Aw s---, I fumbled."

Renegades quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. couldn't help but laugh at himself as he told his teammates on the sideline what exactly happened on what he thought was a fumbled play in the third quarter. 

"Let's gooooooo!"

Brahmas' quarterback Quinten Dormady was extra hyped up after watching his running back Anthony McFarland secure the ball and shake off several defenders on his way to the end zone. 

McFarland racked up 118 receiving yards in San Antonio's victory and scored two touchdowns, both of which landed in this week's top 10 plays.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
United Football League
share
Get more from United Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: UFL Week 8 power rankings: Brahmas, Renegades rising; Stallions stay No. 1

UFL Week 8 power rankings: Brahmas, Renegades rising; Stallions stay No. 1

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes