United Football League UFL 2024: Best mic’d up moments from Week 8 Published May. 22, 2024 11:09 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 8 of the UFL season featured more hard-hitting and heart-pounding performances throughout the league.

Running back Matthew Colburn II's 100 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns helped the Michigan Panthers secure the first win of the weekend, defeating the Memphis Showboats, 24-18, at home. Meanwhile, Birmingham quarterback Adrian Martinez threw three passing touchdowns and added two rushing to help the Stallions to a, 35-28, victory over the Houston Roughnecks.

The DC Defenders put up a tough battle against the St. Louis Battlehawks, but fell in the end, 26-21. Capping Week 8, the San Antonio Brahmas also secured a tightly fought matchup along with a spot in the playoffs with a, 20-15, victory over the Arlington Renegades.

Missed any of the live action? We've got you covered with the top 10 plays and every touchdown from Week 8 .

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, check out the best mic'd up moments of the week!

Best Mic'd Up Moments of Week 8 | UFL

"That was about as bad as LeBron James on that flop right there!"

Battlehawks head coach Anthony Becht did not pull any punches after watching – what he thought was – a Defenders' flop be rewarded by the officials – referencing the 20-time NBA All-Star, James, to hilariously drive his point home.

"That's pretty sick … I don't think I've ever thrown a touchdown first play of the game!"

Showboats quarterback Case Cookus was in awe of himself after throwing a touchdown pass to wideout Daewood Davis on Memphis' first play of the game. The connection was so electric, it landed at No. 5 in this week's top 10 plays.

"I ain't gonna fumble" … "Aw s---, I fumbled."

Renegades quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. couldn't help but laugh at himself as he told his teammates on the sideline what exactly happened on what he thought was a fumbled play in the third quarter.

"Let's gooooooo!"

Brahmas' quarterback Quinten Dormady was extra hyped up after watching his running back Anthony McFarland secure the ball and shake off several defenders on his way to the end zone.

McFarland racked up 118 receiving yards in San Antonio's victory and scored two touchdowns, both of which landed in this week's top 10 plays.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience United Football League

share