United Football League FOX Super 6 contest: Geoff Schwartz's UFL Championship picks Updated Jun. 14, 2024 7:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching the UFL championship this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the UFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

ADVERTISEMENT

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on UFL Championship weekend, which can be seen on F OX and the FOX Sports app.

Let's dive into the questions and predictions below.

1. Which team will throw for the most PASSING YARDS?

Birmingham Stallions or San Antonio Brahmas

Even with the Stallions' questionable quarterback rotation right now, I have to think they will throw for more yards. They have a better passing attack and may need to throw the ball more if the Brahmas continue pressuring with their good defense.

Prediction: Birmingham Stallions

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

2. Order the following by who will have the most RECEIVING YARDS from highest to lowest:

Deon Cain, Justin Smith, Jace Sternberger, Jontre Kirklin

Jace Sternberger has only 25 catches this season but leads the Stallions in receiving yards. He’s averaging 18.2 yards per reception. He's an excellent tight end weapon and would be nearly unguardable in any league.

Prediction: Jace Sternberg, Jontre Kirklin, Deon Cain, Justin Smith

3. Will the TOTAL SCORE of the Championship game be OVER or UNDER 41.5 points?

Over or Under

We've got ourselves a matchup between two teams with excellent scoring defenses and then there's this Brahmas team that’s allowed just under 13 points against the top three offenses in the league. San Antonio's offense struggles to score and the Stallions defense is good enough to make it tough on them.

Prediction: Under

4. Order the following by who will have the most RUSHING YARDS from highest to lowest:

Anthony McFarland, C.J. Marable, Ricky Person Jr., John Lovett

This one is tough because these teams rotate running backs, so this is a matter of trying to pick the hot hand. The hottest hand has been Anthony McFarland, who rushed for over 100 yards last weekend against the Battlehawks.

Prediction: Anthony McFarland, Ricky Person Jr, John Lovett, C.J. Marable

5. Which player will have the most SACKS?

Carlos Davis, Wyatt Ray, Dondrea Tillman, No sacks by these players

Carlos Davis leads the league in sacks with seven in nine games, so he’s the best bet to get a sack in this game.

Prediction: Carlos Davis



6. What will be the outcome of the Championship game?

Birmingham Stallions win by 3 points or more OR San Antonio Brahmas win, or lose by 2 points or fewer

Prediction: San Antonio Brahmas lose by 2 points or fewer

Tiebreaker — What will be the final score? 20-19

Prediction: Birmingham 20, San Antonio 19

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share