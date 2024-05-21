United Football League UFL 2024: Every touchdown from Week 8 Updated May. 21, 2024 3:49 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 8 of the UFL had four one-score games and saw the undefeated Birmingham Stallions (8-0) get a run for their money from the Houston Roughnecks (1-7).

Here's every touchdown from Week 8!

Every Touchdown of Week 8

Memphis Showboats vs. Michigan Panthers

This game started with a bang, as the two teams combined for three touchdowns to open the day, but it was the Michigan Panthers who pulled out the 24-18 victory.

On the opening possession of the game, Michigan quarterback Brian Lewerke hit tight end Cole Hikutini for a 21-yard touchdown, which Memphis Showboats quarterback Case Cookus and wide receiver Daewood Davis — who finished with two receiving touchdowns — responded with an immediate 65-yard touchdown. Later in the game, Michigan quarterback Bryce Perkins hit wide receiver Devin Gray, who took off for a 50-yard touchdown. Matthew Colburn also rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns, with Michigan rushing for a combined 161 yards.

Houston Roughnecks vs. Birmingham Stallions

Houston gave Birmingham a scare and had a chance to win the game in the closing seconds, but the Stallions squeaked out a 35-28 win.

Stallions quarterback Adrian Martinez was the star of the show, finishing with three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. Martinez's touchdown passes went to wide receivers Deon Cain, Binjimen Victor and Amari Rodgers. For Houston, running back Mark Thompson finished with two touchdowns on the ground, including a 37-yard run that saw him evade multiple tackle attempts and rip through the Birmingham defense.

DC Defenders vs. St. Louis Battlehawks

After getting trounced by the St. Louis Battlehawks 45-12 in their first meeting this season, the DC Defenders gave St. Louis all it could handle, taking the lead for a third time with 4:55 remaining in the fourth quarter. But the Battlehawks prevailed.

After getting into DC territory, a 38-yard completion to running back Wayne Gallman got St. Louis into the red zone, with Gallman later punching in a go-ahead goal-line score to secure a 26-21 victory. Gallman finished with two rushing touchdowns, with the Battlehawks rushing for a combined 141 yards and three scores.

Arlington Renegades vs. San Antonio Brahmas

Quarterback Quinten Dormady and running back Anthony McFarland got the San Antonio Brahmas rolling with a 52-yard touchdown on the fourth play from scrimmage, and they never looked back.

Dormady threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns, which each went to McFarland, who finished with three receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns in the 20-15 San Antonio win. Meanwhile, Brahmas wide receiver Cody Latimer hauled in six receptions for 116 yards. On the other side, Arlington Renegades quarterback Luis Perez threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns.

