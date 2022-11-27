FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup Now: Why Germany is the real winner of Costa Rica vs. Japan
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Now: Why Germany is the real winner of Costa Rica vs. Japan

25 mins ago

Costa Rica got a taste of redemption from its 7-0 loss to Spain by beating Japan 1-0 on a late goal from Keysher Fuller. But while the Ticos were the team that picked up three points, Germany might be the real winners — former United States men's national team players Jimmy Conrad and Sacha Kljestan explain why on "World Cup Now."

Why Costa Rica's win is good for Germany

Conrad: This result gives Germany a much more viable chance. Even if they lose to Spain, they could beat Costa Rica in the last group game and still go through [to the knockout round] on three points, which is pretty mind-boggling to think about.

Kljestan: Germany's got to be really happy watching this game. They've got a big nightcap tonight against Spain (2 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports App). Honestly, even if you just lose by one goal to Spain, you go into the final day knowing that you can come out and beat Costa Rica and make it out of the group.

Conrad: That's assuming that Spain gets a result again Japan, of course. If Germany lose tonight, they need Spain to get the full nine points in all three games, and if Germany get a good win against Costa Rica with a good goal difference, then they would be the ones to get second in the group.

Japan vs. Costa Rica Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Japan vs. Costa Rica Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
Japan and Costa Rica Squared off in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Read more from the World Cup:

Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
World Cup 2022 live updates: Belgium vs. Morocco
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 live updates: Belgium vs. Morocco

7 mins ago
World Cup 2022 highlights: Costa Rica upsets Japan late, 1-0
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 highlights: Costa Rica upsets Japan late, 1-0

34 mins ago
World Cup Now: Mbappe the man in France's win over Denmark
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Now: Mbappe the man in France's win over Denmark

13 hours ago
Messi summons magic in time to rescue Argentina against Mexico
FIFA World Cup 2022

Messi summons magic in time to rescue Argentina against Mexico

14 hours ago
World Cup Now: Mexico's strategy backfires vs. Messi, Argentina
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Now: Mexico's strategy backfires vs. Messi, Argentina

14 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes