FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup Now: Why Germany is the real winner of Costa Rica vs. Japan 25 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Costa Rica got a taste of redemption from its 7-0 loss to Spain by beating Japan 1-0 on a late goal from Keysher Fuller. But while the Ticos were the team that picked up three points, Germany might be the real winners — former United States men's national team players Jimmy Conrad and Sacha Kljestan explain why on "World Cup Now."

Why Costa Rica's win is good for Germany

Conrad: This result gives Germany a much more viable chance. Even if they lose to Spain, they could beat Costa Rica in the last group game and still go through [to the knockout round] on three points, which is pretty mind-boggling to think about.

Kljestan: Germany's got to be really happy watching this game. They've got a big nightcap tonight against Spain (2 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports App). Honestly, even if you just lose by one goal to Spain, you go into the final day knowing that you can come out and beat Costa Rica and make it out of the group.

Conrad: That's assuming that Spain gets a result again Japan, of course. If Germany lose tonight, they need Spain to get the full nine points in all three games, and if Germany get a good win against Costa Rica with a good goal difference, then they would be the ones to get second in the group.

Japan vs. Costa Rica Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup Japan and Costa Rica Squared off in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Read more from the World Cup :

Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here .

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more