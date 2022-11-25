FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Spain vs. Germany, pick just in share facebook twitter reddit link

There will be a Group E showdown Sunday between countries that have each won a World Cup since 2010.

Spain, which won the World Cup in 2010, will face four-time winner Germany, most recently winning it all in 2014.

Spain opened with a 7-0 win over Costa Rica. Germany opened with a 2-1 loss to Japan.

Germany has met with Spain four times in the World Cup, going 2-1-1 (W-L-D). The most recent meeting came in 2010 in the semifinals, with Spain posting a 1-0 victory en route to its first World Cup title.

Since winning it all in 2010, Spain has had mixed results in recent World Cups. In 2018, Spain was upset by host country Russia in the round of 16, and in 2014 they did not advance past the group stage.

This year’s squad is filled with talent, with a total of nine players coming from FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. Some notables include Barcelona’s trio of Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati and Gavi.

One player to watch for on the German side is Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller, who has scored 10 goals in his World Cup career. The career record is 16, held by his fellow countryman Miroslav Klose.

Here's how to bet the Spain-Germany match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and expert pick (with odds via FOX Bet).

Spain vs. Germany (2 p.m. ET Sunday, FS1 and FOX Sports App)

Spain: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Germany: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Draw: +235 (bet $10 to win $33.50 total)



Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5

Over: -154 (bet $10 to win $16.49 total)

Under: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Pick via FOX Sports soccer writer Doug McIntyre :

This one couldn’t be tighter, with little separating these two traditional European powers. Germany has to be aggressive after losing to Japan; there’s no guarantee a tie against La Roja and a win over hapless Costa Rica in the group stage finale will be enough to advance. Still, a draw is both the most likely outcome and the best bet for this match.

PICK: Draw (+235 at FOX Bet)

