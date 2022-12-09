FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup Now: Croatia shows beauty of World Cup in upset over Brazil 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The first match of the quarterfinal round at the 2022 FIFA World Cup began Friday with one of the biggest stunners in recent World Cup history.

Croatia upset Brazil in penalty kicks to advance to the semifinals. Croatian goalie Dominik Livaković was incredible from start to finish, saving several shots to keep the match scoreless through the first 90 minutes.

Livaković wasn't able to stop Neymar in the final minutes of the first half of extra time though, putting Croatia in a 1-0 hole. With its World Cup hopes on the brink, Bruno Petkovic scored in the 117th minute to even up the match and send it to penalty kicks.

Croatia took care of business in penalty kicks, scoring in all four rounds with Livaković making a stop and Brazil's Marquinhos hitting the left post on the final try to complete the upset.

Jimmy Conrad, DaMarcus Beasley and Sacha Kljestan reacted to the stunning result on "World Cup Now."

The 'FIFA World Cup Now' crew critiques Brazil's poor defense on Croatia Croatia eliminates Brazil on penalty kicks. The "FIFA World Cup Now" crew critiques Brazil's poor defensive effort on Croatia's equalizer.

Beasley: Missed opportunity for Brazil

They're going to be kicking themselves for the next four years. They had it and they let it go. They can't be more disappointed at anyone else but themselves. They lost it in those last two minutes of extra time. It was unacceptable defending. When you're up 1-0 with five minutes to go, there's no way you should be having only four defenders back. You should be tight. You should lose the ball in the attacking half of the field. … It's going to be disappointing. It's going to be sad. They're hurting right now, and they're gutted, but they've only got themselves to blame.

Kljestan: Croatia's win shows the beauty of the World Cup

Just seeing Croatia with the group they were in with Belgium, Canada, and Morocco - I had them getting out of the group, but I didn't have them going this far. This is beyond expectations, even saying they were 2018 World Cup runners-up. I don't think anyone outside of the 26 players and that coaching staff actually believed they would make it this far. So, a lot of credit to them. They are just grinding by and a winning mentality that's just in their blood. I think they've watched the generations before them do this and say, "Yeah, we are the smallest country here, but we can still make noise on the world stage." It's amazing, amazing to watch. This is the beauty of the World Cup: When giants get crushed by small countries.

Croatia vs. Brazil Highlights Croatia and Brazil faced off in the Quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Croatia would go on to win in PKs and would advance.

Conrad: Livaković is the Man of the Match

Before Croatia scored, we said Neymar's got to be Man of the Match because he scored one of the great all-time goals. But all things being equal, it's Livaković. He's been unbelievable. He's saved everything … everything! If you didn't watch any part of this game, he was immense. He was a World Cup hero. A penalty-kick hero.

