FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup Now: Croatia shows beauty of World Cup in upset over Brazil
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Now: Croatia shows beauty of World Cup in upset over Brazil

21 mins ago

The first match of the quarterfinal round at the 2022 FIFA World Cup began Friday with one of the biggest stunners in recent World Cup history.

Croatia upset Brazil in penalty kicks to advance to the semifinals. Croatian goalie Dominik Livaković was incredible from start to finish, saving several shots to keep the match scoreless through the first 90 minutes. 

Livaković wasn't able to stop Neymar in the final minutes of the first half of extra time though, putting Croatia in a 1-0 hole. With its World Cup hopes on the brink, Bruno Petkovic scored in the 117th minute to even up the match and send it to penalty kicks. 

Croatia took care of business in penalty kicks, scoring in all four rounds with Livaković making a stop and Brazil's Marquinhos hitting the left post on the final try to complete the upset.

Jimmy Conrad, DaMarcus Beasley and Sacha Kljestan reacted to the stunning result on "World Cup Now."

The 'FIFA World Cup Now' crew critiques Brazil's poor defense on Croatia

The 'FIFA World Cup Now' crew critiques Brazil's poor defense on Croatia
Croatia eliminates Brazil on penalty kicks. The "FIFA World Cup Now" crew critiques Brazil's poor defensive effort on Croatia's equalizer. 

Beasley: Missed opportunity for Brazil

They're going to be kicking themselves for the next four years. They had it and they let it go. They can't be more disappointed at anyone else but themselves. They lost it in those last two minutes of extra time. It was unacceptable defending. When you're up 1-0 with five minutes to go, there's no way you should be having only four defenders back. You should be tight. You should lose the ball in the attacking half of the field. … It's going to be disappointing. It's going to be sad. They're hurting right now, and they're gutted, but they've only got themselves to blame.

Kljestan: Croatia's win shows the beauty of the World Cup

Just seeing Croatia with the group they were in with Belgium, Canada, and Morocco - I had them getting out of the group, but I didn't have them going this far. This is beyond expectations, even saying they were 2018 World Cup runners-up. I don't think anyone outside of the 26 players and that coaching staff actually believed they would make it this far. So, a lot of credit to them. They are just grinding by and a winning mentality that's just in their blood. I think they've watched the generations before them do this and say, "Yeah, we are the smallest country here, but we can still make noise on the world stage." It's amazing, amazing to watch. This is the beauty of the World Cup: When giants get crushed by small countries.

Croatia vs. Brazil Highlights

Croatia vs. Brazil Highlights
Croatia and Brazil faced off in the Quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Croatia would go on to win in PKs and would advance.

Conrad: Livaković is the Man of the Match

Before Croatia scored, we said Neymar's got to be Man of the Match because he scored one of the great all-time goals. But all things being equal, it's Livaković. He's been unbelievable. He's saved everything … everything! If you didn't watch any part of this game, he was immense. He was a World Cup hero. A penalty-kick hero.

Read more from the World Cup:

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Netherlands vs. Argentina live updates: Argentina goes up 1-0 in 1st half
FIFA World Cup 2022

Netherlands vs. Argentina live updates: Argentina goes up 1-0 in 1st half

just in
Golden Boot Race Tracker - World Cup 2022 Top Goal Scorers
FIFA World Cup 2022

Golden Boot Race Tracker - World Cup 2022 Top Goal Scorers

13 mins ago
Neymar ties Pelé's all-time record for goals scored in Brazil's loss
FIFA World Cup 2022

Neymar ties Pelé's all-time record for goals scored in Brazil's loss

41 mins ago
World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for remaining teams to win title in Qatar
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for remaining teams to win title in Qatar

1 hour ago
World Cup 2022 odds: Kylian Mbappé favorite to win Golden Boot, Golden Ball
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: Kylian Mbappé favorite to win Golden Boot, Golden Ball

1 hour ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes