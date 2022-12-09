Neymar ties Pelé's all-time record for goals scored in Brazil's loss
A legend is defined as an extremely famous or notorious person, especially in a particular field. When it comes to FIFA World Cup legends, Brazil superstar Neymar certainly fits that criteria.
The do-it-all Brazilian forward moved into a tie with Pelé for the most goals scored in Brazil men’s national team history on Friday. Neymar’s historic goal came in the 106th minute of Brazil’s quarterfinal matchup against Croatia, giving his squad a 1-0 lead.
Croatia would go on to tie the match in the 117th minute, thanks to an incredible goal from Bruno Petkovic.
The quarterfinal matchup went to penalty kicks, where Brazil missed its first penalty shot and Croatia capitalized on all of theirs, resulting in a stunning upset victory over the tournament favorites.
Brazil ousted on PKs as Croatia pulls off dramatic stunner
Neymar entered the 2022 World Cup two goals shy of the record. He scored his 76th goal in a 4-1 win over South Korea on Monday. That came after returning from an ankle injury.
Ronaldo, who played for the Brazilian national team from 1994-2011, ranks third on the list with 62 goals in 98 career matches.
