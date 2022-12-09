FIFA World Cup 2022 Neymar ties Pelé's all-time record for goals scored in Brazil's loss 43 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A legend is defined as an extremely famous or notorious person, especially in a particular field. When it comes to FIFA World Cup legends, Brazil superstar Neymar certainly fits that criteria.

The do-it-all Brazilian forward moved into a tie with Pelé for the most goals scored in Brazil men’s national team history on Friday. Neymar’s historic goal came in the 106th minute of Brazil’s quarterfinal matchup against Croatia , giving his squad a 1-0 lead.

Croatia would go on to tie the match in the 117th minute, thanks to an incredible goal from Bruno Petkovic .

The quarterfinal matchup went to penalty kicks, where Brazil missed its first penalty shot and Croatia capitalized on all of theirs, resulting in a stunning upset victory over the tournament favorites.

Neymar entered the 2022 World Cup two goals shy of the record. He scored his 76th goal in a 4-1 win over South Korea on Monday. That came after returning from an ankle injury.

Ronaldo, who played for the Brazilian national team from 1994-2011, ranks third on the list with 62 goals in 98 career matches.

