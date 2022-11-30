FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup Now: Breaking down Australia's incredible triumph 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Australia is moving on to the knockout stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup .

The Socceroos defeated Denmark 1-0 on Wednesday to secure the second spot in Group D, but it didn't come without a little drama. After Tunisia went up 1-0 against France , Australia was in a must-win spot in order to advance. Just a few minutes after Tunisia scored its potential group-changing goal, Mathew Leckie scored to put Australia up and save it from elimination.

Former USMNT players DaMarcus Beasley, Jimmy Conrad and Sacha Kljestan shared their thoughts on Australia's breakthrough to advance to the Round of 16 on "World Cup Now."

The 'FIFA World Cup Now' crew reacts to Australia's win over Denmark

Kljestan: Australia has been a joy in this World Cup

Let's not forget that they had to beat Peru in penalties in qualifiers with their backup goalie, who became a cult hero, just to get here. I don't think anybody outside of those players and this coaching staff actually believed they were making it out of this group. A big credit goes to that coach and those players for coming after France and not being afraid of them in the first game and throwing the first punch and getting the lead.

Beasley: Leckie is the Man of the Group

The goal he scored today was absolutely incredible. He showed pace. He showed a little bit of power. He showed cleverness when he got the ball. He got the ball before the half-field mark and went into attack mode, 1-vs-1, and pushed the ball right past Kasper Schmeichel . This was just an unbelievable goal. Even with this first goal of the game, he was the one that set up [Craig] Goodwin with the cross against France. He deserves it. He's a very good player with both feet. What a finish he made today to get his team into the Round of 16.

Australia's Mathew Leckie scores goal vs. Denmark in 60'

Conrad: Australian manager Graham Arnold is my Man of the Group

I can't say enough about how he's organized his team. They lost the first game against France. They scored the first goal and then gave up four unanswered goals. That's not easy to come back from. How do you continue to motivate your guys and say, ‘Hey, we’ve still got a chance. Just make sure you win the next one.' You've set up a team to make that happen. Mitchell Duke, a player who plays in the second division in Japan, scores the game-winning goal against Tunisia.

