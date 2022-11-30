FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 live updates: Australia vs. Denmark
World Cup 2022 live updates: Australia vs. Denmark

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Wednesday with Group D at the forefront, as Australia (1-0-1) takes on Denmark (0-1-1) at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, and we've got you covered with all the action!

Here are the top plays!

Setting the stage

Australia is aiming to build on the momentum it gained after collecting a shutout win in its last group stage outing. Australia will move on to the knockout stage if it beats Denmark or if it ties Denmark and France beats or ties with Tunisia. On the other side, Denmark is aiming for its first win of the tournament after one draw and one loss. A win would likely get Denmark into the knockout stage as it needs France to either win or draw on top of that.

Who gets the last spot to advance to the knockout stage?

With France already punching its ticket to the knockout state, the "World Cup Now" team discusses who will be the other Group D team to advance. Australia holds second place in the group entering Wednesday with three points.

They're staying up late in Australia for this one

Wednesday's match (or in Australia, Thursday's match) began at 2 a.m. local time in Australia. But with a chance to move on to the knockout stage on the line, fans back in Australia want to stay up to support their team. 

Stay tuned for updates!

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022
