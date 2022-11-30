World Cup 2022 live updates: Australia vs. Denmark
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Wednesday with Group D at the forefront, as Australia (1-0-1) takes on Denmark (0-1-1) at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, and we've got you covered with all the action!
You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.
Here are the top plays!
Setting the stage
Australia is aiming to build on the momentum it gained after collecting a shutout win in its last group stage outing. Australia will move on to the knockout stage if it beats Denmark or if it ties Denmark and France beats or ties with Tunisia. On the other side, Denmark is aiming for its first win of the tournament after one draw and one loss. A win would likely get Denmark into the knockout stage as it needs France to either win or draw on top of that.
Who gets the last spot to advance to the knockout stage?
With France already punching its ticket to the knockout state, the "World Cup Now" team discusses who will be the other Group D team to advance. Australia holds second place in the group entering Wednesday with three points.
They're staying up late in Australia for this one
Wednesday's match (or in Australia, Thursday's match) began at 2 a.m. local time in Australia. But with a chance to move on to the knockout stage on the line, fans back in Australia want to stay up to support their team.
Stay tuned for updates!
Read more from the World Cup:
- World Cup Group Scenarios: What does each team need to advance?
- How does USA advance at World Cup? We track all Group B scenarios
- Clint Dempsey advised Christian Pulisic on how to get through tough times
- How to watch the 2022 World Cup on FOX: Times, channels, full match schedule
- Stu Holden's top 50 players at the World Cup
- 101 most memorable World Cup moments
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- Why Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon is one of Bill Belichick’s best-ever signings
- NFL power rankings: Eagles still on top; Bengals, Jets move up
- Justin Verlander is 39. Which team will pay up for the free-agent ace?
- Klatt: Michigan might be ‘the best team in the country,’ true contenders
- NBA stock watch: Antetokounmpo, Curry cannot be stopped
- Christian Pulisic scores biggest USA goal in 12 years as United States advances
- USMNT finding its identity as contender at ‘just the right time’
- U.S. hero Pulisic vows: ‘I’ll be ready on Saturday.’
- World Cup group scenarios: What does each team need to do to advance?
- Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly ‘close to’ signing huge deal with Al Nassr
Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.