FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup Daily: Japan shakes up Group E with comeback win vs. Germany
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Daily: Japan shakes up Group E with comeback win vs. Germany

3 mins ago

Wednesday's slate of World Cup games started off slow, but it picked up in a big way with Japan's come-from-behind win over the Germany, followed by Spain's record-breaking 7-0 win over Costa Rica

Here's everything that happened in the World Cup today.

Morocco 0, Croatia 0

Morocco and Croatia put on a defensive clinic Wednesday, but unfortunately that meant yet another scoreless draw. At the 2018 World Cup, there was only one scoreless draw throughout the tournament. This year, there has already been three.

Where Morocco and Croatia finish in the group ultimately depends on their results vs. Belgium, but neither team can afford to take Canada lightly either. The competition in Group F is stiff.

Japan 2, Germany 1

It wasn't the upset that Argentina-Saudi Arabia was, but Japan's comeback win against Germany had twice the drama as Monday's match. After trailing for 75 minutes, Japan got two late goals from its substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano. Japan's place in the knockout stage is far from cemented — it still has to face a hungry Spain side — but it was an incredible result nonetheless.

For Germany, Wednesday marked its third consecutive loss in the opening match of a major tournament, and unlike Argentina, Die Mannschaft isn't the highest-ranked team in its group — that title belongs to Spain.

Spain 7, Costa Rica 0

Spain set a record for most goals in a World Cup game in its 7-0 win over Costa Rica on Wednesday. More importantly, it was able to get three points and shoot to the top of Group E on goal differential. If it came down it, it's safe to assume Spain would win that tiebreaker.

Belgium 1, Canada 0

Canada had every chance to take the wind out of Belgium's sail, but it didn't convert any of its 22 shots on goal. Belgium, on the other hand, converted one of its nine attempts and ended with a lower xG (0.76) than Canada (2.61). In a tournament full of upsets, one wasn't in the cards for Canada on Wednesday. Perhaps it will come against Croatia on Sunday (11 a.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app).

GOAL OF THE DAY

Doan deserves all the praise he's getting for his game-winning goal against Germany, not just because of what it meant to Japan, but because of how impossible the angle was. Seriously, how did that shot go in?

ASSIST OF THE DAY

Toby Alderweireld's perfectly-placed long ball to Michy Batshuayi broke the tie between Belgium and Canada and earned the Red Devils three points in their opening match of the World Cup. Who said center backs can't be playmakers?

Belgium's Michy Batshuayi scores goal vs. Canada in 44'

Belgium's Michy Batshuayi scores goal vs. Canada in 44'
Watch Belgium's Michy Batshuayi score a goal against Canada in the 44' in the 2022 Men's FIFA World Cup.

SAVE OF THE DAY

Thibaut Courtois showed why he's regarded as the greatest goalkeeper in the world against Canada. With Belgium in danger of going down 1-0 due to a handball inside the box, Courtois came up with a big save on Alphonso Davies.

Thibaut Courtois saves Belgium by blocking a penalty kick attempt

Thibaut Courtois saves Belgium by blocking a penalty kick attempt
Belgium's Thibaut Courtois makes an incredible penalty kick save after Canada drew a handball in the box in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

There are those that will argue Courtois should have had to save another penalty in the first half, and they might be right, but in reality, he saved the only one he needed to and got Belgium the win.

MUST-SEE MOMENT

Before Canada and Belgium kicked off, FOX Sports analyst Stu Holden did the Alphonso Davies warmup on set.

Unfortunately for Canada, Holden is cap-tied to the United States (and retired).

Switzerland vs. Cameroon, 5 a.m. ET on FS1

If we're to assume that Brazil is going to run away with the top spot in Group G — which feels silly given the amount of upsets in the tournament so far — then Switzerland, Cameroon and Serbia are all in a race to finish second. Switzerland vs. Cameroon is the first leg of that race.

Uruguay vs. South Korea, 8 a.m. ET on FS1

Uruguay might not be as star-studded as Portugal, but it has tons of quality on its roster and can feasibly finish at the top of the group, especially with all the noise surrounding Portugal at the moment. But first, it must get through Son Heung-min and South Korea.

Portugal vs. Ghana, 11 a.m. ET on FOX

After a disastrous start to the Premier League season with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has an opportunity to make everything right with a strong comeback performance on the World Cup stage — anything less would be seen as a failure for one of the greatest players of this generation.

Brazil vs. Serbia, 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Brazil saw its rival, Argentina, lose to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. It will be hoping to avoid the same fate against a much tougher Serbia side led by the striker duo of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic. In any case, it should be a fun one.

Read more from the World Cup:

Check back in after every matchday of the 2022 FIFA World Cup!

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Jedi Robinson has personal motivation to summon the force for US vs. England
FIFA World Cup 2022

Jedi Robinson has personal motivation to summon the force for US vs. England

15 mins ago
World Cup Now: How Spain pulled off a historic win over Costa Rica
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Now: How Spain pulled off a historic win over Costa Rica

30 mins ago
World Cup 2022 highlights: Belgium edges Canada 1-0
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 highlights: Belgium edges Canada 1-0

1 hour ago
World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for every team to win in Qatar
United Soccer League

World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for every team to win in Qatar

2 hours ago
USMNT vs. England: Is star striker Harry Kane healthy?
FIFA World Cup 2022

USMNT vs. England: Is star striker Harry Kane healthy?

4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes