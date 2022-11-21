FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 top plays: United States-Wales live updates 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues with the United States vs. Wales closing out Monday's group stage action, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!

Earlier, England opened the day with a dominating 6-2 victory over Iran to get three points in Group B, while Senegal is currently in a back-and-forth battle with the Netherlands in the second match of the day.

You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi .

Here are the top plays.

United States vs. Wales

Setting the stage

The USMNT is on a revenge tour after failing to qualify for the 2018 competition for the first time since 1986. The last World Cup appearance for the U.S. was in 2014, when they made it to the Round of 16.

Star power!

Celebrities and sports figures took to social media Monday to express their excitement to see the USMNT back in action Monday.

Stay tuned for updates!

